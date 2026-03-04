Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.03.2026 04:26:26

Australian Market Extends Early Sharp Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early sharp losses in mid-market moves on Wednesday, adding to the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 8,900 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, with weakness across most sectors led by gold miners and financial stocks amid concerns over the inflationary impact of the Middle East conflict.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 184.60 points or 2.03 percent to 8,892.70, after hitting a low of 8,881.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 187.70 points or 2.02 percent to 9,109.50. Australian stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is declining more than 4 percent, Rio Tinto is losing almost 2 percent and Fortescue is slipping almost 3 percent, while Mineral Resources is edging up 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Santos and Origin Energy are losing more than 1 percent each, while Woodside Energy is edging down 0.4 percent and Beach energy is down almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is losing almost 1 percent, Zip is declining more than 2 percent and Appen is edging down 0.3 percent, while Xero is advancing almost 3 percent and WiseTech Global is gaining almost 2 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is losing almost 2 percent, while National Australia bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are down almost 1 percent each.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is tumbling more than 6 percent, Resolute Mining is declining almost 6 percent, Northern Star Resources is slipping more than 5 percent, Newmont is sliding almost 7 percent and Genesis Minerals is plunging almost 8 percent.

In economic news, Australia's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday. That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent and was up from 0.4 percent in the three months prior. On a yearly basis, GDP rallied 2.6 percent - again beating expectations for 2.1 percent, which would have been steady from the previous quarter.

Nominal GDP rose 1.8 percent. The GDP implicit price deflator (IPD) rose 1.0 percent, reflecting a rise in the domestic final demand deflator (+0.8 percent) alongside a rise in the terms of trade (+0.4 percent).

Meanwhile, the services sector in Australia continued to expand in February, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Wednesday, with a services PMI score of 52.8. That's down from 56.3 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The survey also showed that the composite index slipped to 52.4 in February from 55.7 in January.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.701 on Wednesday.

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer aus New York darüber, welche Berufe besonders stark vom KI-Boom betroffen sein könnten – und welche Branchen davon sogar profitieren .

Wir schauen gemeinsam auf:
Jobs mit hohem Automatisierungsrisiko (z.B. Einstiegsjobs, einfache juristische Aufgaben, Journalismus, Programmierung, Design)
Handwerksberufe als „KI-robuste“ Bereiche (Dachdecker, Elektriker, Reinigung, Bau & Infrastruktur)
️ Mögliche Profiteure an der Börse: Baustoffe, Baumärkte, Versorger, Abfallwirtschaft, Basiskonsumgüter
Luxusgüter & die Frage: Bleibt Luxus trotz möglicher Jobverluste gefragt?
⚡ Energie & Infrastruktur als KI-Treiber (Rechenzentren brauchen Strom!)
Banken & Finanzdienstleister: weiterhin wichtig trotz Fintech-Druck
Praktische Tipps: ETF-Sparplan, Schulden reduzieren, Cash-Puffer aufbauen, beruflich flexibel bleiben
KI als Tool im Alltag: Wie Tim selbst KI nutzt – ohne blind zu übernehmen

Am Ende bleibt die Kernfrage: Unterschätzen wir die Revolution durch KI immer noch? Tim Schäfer seine Einschätzung – und warum er als Investor trotz Hype lieber vorsichtig bleibt.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

