|
03.03.2026 04:28:44
Australian Market Extends Early Losses In Mid-market
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is extending its early losses in mid-market trading on Tuesday, snapping a four-session winning streak, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is falling below the 9,100 level, with weakness in mining and energy stocks partially offset by gains in technology stocks.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 106.70 points or 1.16 percent to 9,094.20, after hitting a low of 9,067.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 119.20 points or 1.26 percent to 9,311.40. Australian stocks closed slightly higher on Monday.
Among the major miners, BHP Group is edging down 0.1 percent and Fortescue is tumbling almost 5 percent, while Mineral Resources and Rio Tinto are losing almost 1 percent each. Oil stocks are mostly lower. Origin Energy is slipping more than 4 percent and Woodside Energy is declining more than 1 percent, while Santos and Beach energy are losing almost 1 percent each.
Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block and Appen are advancing almost 2 percent each, while Zip is edging up 0.3 percent and WiseTech Global is adding almost 1 percent. Xero is edging down 0.3 percent.
Gold miners are mostly lower. Evolution Mining is declining almost 4 percent and Genesis Minerals is down more than 1 percent, while Northern Star resources and Newmont are losing more than 3 percent each. Resolute Mining is gaining more than 2 percent.
Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.4 percent and Westpac is losing almost 1 percent, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging up 0.2 percent each.
In other news, shares in Magellan Financial Group are skyrocketing almost 20 percent after it completed a $130 mln institutional capital raise for the proposed merger with Barrenjoey Capital Partners.
In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.710 on Tuesday.
Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer aus New York darüber, welche Berufe besonders stark vom KI-Boom betroffen sein könnten – und welche Branchen davon sogar profitieren .
Wir schauen gemeinsam auf:
Jobs mit hohem Automatisierungsrisiko (z.B. Einstiegsjobs, einfache juristische Aufgaben, Journalismus, Programmierung, Design)
Handwerksberufe als „KI-robuste“ Bereiche (Dachdecker, Elektriker, Reinigung, Bau & Infrastruktur)
️ Mögliche Profiteure an der Börse: Baustoffe, Baumärkte, Versorger, Abfallwirtschaft, Basiskonsumgüter
Luxusgüter & die Frage: Bleibt Luxus trotz möglicher Jobverluste gefragt?
⚡ Energie & Infrastruktur als KI-Treiber (Rechenzentren brauchen Strom!)
Banken & Finanzdienstleister: weiterhin wichtig trotz Fintech-Druck
Praktische Tipps: ETF-Sparplan, Schulden reduzieren, Cash-Puffer aufbauen, beruflich flexibel bleiben
KI als Tool im Alltag: Wie Tim selbst KI nutzt – ohne blind zu übernehmen
Am Ende bleibt die Kernfrage: Unterschätzen wir die Revolution durch KI immer noch? Tim Schäfer seine Einschätzung – und warum er als Investor trotz Hype lieber vorsichtig bleibt.
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEskalation im Nahen Osten: SMI und DAX schliessen tiefrot -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich zu Wochenbeginn mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich uneinheitlich. Am Montag verabschiedeten sich die Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich mit Abgaben.