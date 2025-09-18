American Express Expands Platinum Card Benefits With Over $3,500 In Annual Value

(RTTNews) - American Express Co (AXP), Thursday announced sweeping upgrades to its U.S. Consumer and Business Platinum Cards, introducing expanded lifestyle and business benefits worth more than $3,500 annually, along with a limited-edition mirror card design. The enhancements are available immediately to new and existing members.

For Consumer Platinum Card Members, the new perks include a $400 annual dining credit through Resy, a $300 lululemon credit, $120 for Uber One membership, and a $200 Oura Ring credit.

Existing benefits such as the $600 hotel credit, digital entertainment credits, and access to the Fine Hotels plus Resorts program have also been expanded.

Business Platinum Card Members now receive a $600 hotel credit, a $1,150 Dell Technologies credit, and $250 for Adobe purchases, in addition to enhanced Membership Rewards points and new premium hotel status. Members spending $250,000 annually can unlock an additional $3,600 in statement credits.

Both Consumer and Business Platinum Members continue to enjoy access to more than 1,550 airport lounges worldwide, exclusive Resy dining events, and complimentary hotel upgrades.

American Express also introduced a redesigned Amex App experience to simplify enrollment, track benefits, and manage travel.

The annual fee for both cards has been set at $895, effective at renewal dates beginning December 2025 for Business Platinum and January 2026 for Consumer Platinum.

"Platinum delivers unmatched benefits, unforgettable experiences, and world-class service," said Howard Grosfield, Group President of U.S. Consumer Services at American Express.

AXP is currently trading at $338.35, up $2.35 or 0.70 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.