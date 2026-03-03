Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.03.2026 03:08:17

Alamo Group Inc Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Alamo Group Inc (ALG) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $15.51 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $28.08 million, or $2.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alamo Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $20.57 million or $1.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $373.65 million from $385.32 million last year.

Alamo Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.51 Mln. vs. $28.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $2.33 last year. -Revenue: $373.65 Mln vs. $385.32 Mln last year.