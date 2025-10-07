AIA Foundation celebrates 30th anniversary with award of AIA Scholarships to the 5th cohort and launch of 'AIA Purpose in Action' initiative



EQS Newswire / 07/10/2025 / 07:45 CET/CEST

AIA senior management, scholars and graduates, together with singer Hins Cheung shared the purpose of inspiring a more sustainable Hong Kong HONG KONG SAR - th cohort. The event also commemorated the AIA Foundation's 30th anniversary and celebrated the graduation of the 2nd cohort of AIA Scholarships awardees. AIA Foundation also announced the launch of the "AIA Purpose in Action" initiative, which aims to promote education, health, and community development, underscoring its ongoing dedication to nurturing future leaders in Hong Kong.



Mr. Jacky Chan, AIA Regional Chief Executive and Group Chief Distribution Officer; Co-chairman, AIA Scholarships Committee (fourth from left); Mr. Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer; Co-chairman, AIA Scholarships Committee (third from left); Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau; Director of AIA Foundation (fourth from right); Ms. Melissa Wong, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau; Director of AIA Foundation (second from left); and Ms. Maylie Lee, Chief Human Resources Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau; Director of AIA Foundation (third from right), along with Mr. Hins Cheung, singer and AIA Rethink Healthy ambassador (fifth from right) and representatives from partners including Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau, HandsOn Hong Kong, and AIA Vitality Hub, announced the launch of "AIA Purpose in Action".

The AIA Scholarships provides more than just financial support; it represents confidence in the ability of young people to contribute to Hong Kong's future. In 2020, AIA committed US$100 million to support 100 undergraduate students each year from various universities in Hong Kong. The AIA Foundation grants the scholarships in collaboration with 10 universities in Hong Kong, and to date:



Has supported nearly 500 scholars

Has celebrated more than 140 scholar graduates Alongside financial assistance, AIA Scholarships awardees can also take part in a wide range of networking events, learning and professional development programmes, and community service initiatives provided by the AIA Foundation. These opportunities offer them a broad educational experience, helping develop well-rounded individuals with a strong commitment to social responsibility.



Mr. Jacky Chan, AIA Regional Chief Executive and Group Chief Distribution Officer; Co-chairman, AIA Scholarships Committee (seventh from left); Mr. Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer; Co-chairman, AIA Scholarships Committee (sixth from right); and Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau; Director of AIA Foundation (sixth from left), are pictured with representatives of the 10 universities at the celebration ceremony for the fifth cohort of AIA Scholarships recipients.

At the ceremony, Mr. Jacky Chan, AIA Regional Chief Executive and Group Chief Distribution Officer, and Mr. Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer — both Co-chairmen of AIA Scholarships Committee — expressed that the AIA Scholarships serves as a platform for nurturing future leaders, encouraging young people not only to pursue academic excellence but also to make meaningful contributions to society beyond academics.



Group photo of representatives from AIA Foundation, university representatives, representatives from partners, AIA Scholars, and graduates.

Mr. Hins Cheung, a well-known singer and AIA Rethink Healthy ambassador, joined scholar and scholar graduate representatives, together with Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau, and Director of AIA Foundation. They shared personal experiences of resilience, compassion and purpose, inspiring the audience to see how empathy and connection in daily life can help create a community focused on living Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.



Mr. King Chan, the scholar representative, shared how the AIA Scholarships has empowered him to pursue his dream with courage: "AIA Scholarships provided me with the resources to participate in an overseas exchange programme and explore paths I had never imagined. After personally experiencing the importance of mental health support, I became determined to become a clinical psychologist and enable mental health services to become more accessible and affordable. The scholarship has further strengthened my commitment to providing psychological support to more people regardless of financial circumstances."



Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau; Director of AIA Foundation (first from left), Mr. Hins Cheung, singer and AIA Rethink Healthy ambassador (third from left), along with scholar and graduate representatives, shared how they bring their pledges to life by making a positive difference in the community.

Ms. Mabel Ng, the graduate representative, reflected on how the AIA Scholarships helped her firmly uphold her beliefs despite adversity. "Growing up with limited financial resources has shaped my determination to help families facing similar challenges. The AIA Scholarships gave me the strength to overcome difficult times and affirmed my potential. This belief has empowered me to view every challenge as an opportunity to learn and grow. Through these experiences, I found my calling; I aspire to pursue a career in education, where I can pass on the knowledge and encouragement that I have received, to make a lasting and positive impact on the lives of others."



AIA Rethink Healthy ambassador Mr. Hins Cheung, AIA Scholars and graduates.

AIA Foundation has also introduced the new "AIA Purpose in Action" initiative (the "Initiative"), which aims to broaden AIA Foundation's impact beyond just financial support. The Initiative features a series of curated experiences for the AIA Scholarship scholars and graduates, aiming to advance education, health, and community development in line with its charitable purposes. These activities will cover areas such as social well-being, mental wellness, and physical health, and will be delivered in partnership with organisations such as Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau (AI and professional development), HandsOn Hong Kong (volunteering), AIA Vitality Hub (mental wellness), and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (physical health) ^.



The activities of the Initiative include inspirational talks, workshops, volunteering opportunities, and training sessions, highlighting AIA Foundation's dedication to advancing education, health, and community development. By taking part in the Initiative, AIA Scholarships scholars and graduates can connect with each other and various groups, building valuable relationships and expanding their networks within broader communities.



As the AIA Foundation marks its 30th anniversary, the AIA Scholarships continues to support its mission of empowering students to pursue higher education, expand their perspectives, and encourage them to give back to Hong Kong. The selection process considers academic achievement, community service, and financial need. By investing in today's youth, AIA Scholarships aims to develop socially responsible leaders who will help create a more sustainable society.



Hashtag: #AIAFoundation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 October 2025 - On 3 October 2025, at the AIA Scholarships ceremony, AIA Foundation awarded scholarships to 100 outstanding undergraduate students selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants as the 5cohort. The event also commemorated the AIA Foundation's 30anniversary and celebrated the graduation of the 2cohort of AIA Scholarships awardees. AIA Foundation also announced the launch of the "AIA Purpose in Action" initiative, which aims to promote education, health, and community development, underscoring its ongoing dedication to nurturing future leaders in Hong Kong.The AIA Scholarships provides more than just financial support; it represents confidence in the ability of young people to contribute to Hong Kong's future. In 2020, AIA committed US$100 million to support 100 undergraduate students each year from various universities in Hong Kong. The AIA Foundation grants the scholarships in collaboration with 10 universities in Hong Kong, and to date:Alongside financial assistance, AIA Scholarships awardees can also take part in a wide range of networking events, learning and professional development programmes, and community service initiatives provided by the AIA Foundation. These opportunities offer them a broad educational experience, helping develop well-rounded individuals with a strong commitment to social responsibility.At the ceremony, Mr. Jacky Chan, AIA Regional Chief Executive and Group Chief Distribution Officer, and Mr. Stuart A. Spencer, AIA Group Chief Marketing Officer — both Co-chairmen of AIA Scholarships Committee — expressed that the AIA Scholarships serves as a platform for nurturing future leaders, encouraging young people not only to pursue academic excellence but also to make meaningful contributions to society beyond academics.Mr. Hins Cheung, a well-known singer and AIA Rethink Healthy ambassador, joined scholar and scholar graduate representatives, together with Mr. Alger Fung, Chief Executive Officer, AIA Hong Kong & Macau, and Director of AIA Foundation. They shared personal experiences of resilience, compassion and purpose, inspiring the audience to see how empathy and connection in daily life can help create a community focused on living Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.Mr. King Chan, the scholar representative, shared how the AIA Scholarships has empowered him to pursue his dream with courage: "AIA Scholarships provided me with the resources to participate in an overseas exchange programme and explore paths I had never imagined. After personally experiencing the importance of mental health support, I became determined to become a clinical psychologist and enable mental health services to become more accessible and affordable. The scholarship has further strengthened my commitment to providing psychological support to more people regardless of financial circumstances."Ms. Mabel Ng, the graduate representative, reflected on how the AIA Scholarships helped her firmly uphold her beliefs despite adversity. "Growing up with limited financial resources has shaped my determination to help families facing similar challenges. The AIA Scholarships gave me the strength to overcome difficult times and affirmed my potential. This belief has empowered me to view every challenge as an opportunity to learn and grow. Through these experiences, I found my calling; I aspire to pursue a career in education, where I can pass on the knowledge and encouragement that I have received, to make a lasting and positive impact on the lives of others."AIA Foundation has also introduced the new "AIA Purpose in Action" initiative (the "Initiative"), which aims to broaden AIA Foundation's impact beyond just financial support. The Initiative features a series of curated experiences for the AIA Scholarship scholars and graduates, aiming to advance education, health, and community development in line with its charitable purposes. These activities will cover areas such as social well-being, mental wellness, and physical health, and will be delivered in partnership with organisations such as Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau (AI and professional development), HandsOn Hong Kong (volunteering), AIA Vitality Hub (mental wellness), and Tottenham Hotspur Football Club (physical health) ^.The activities of the Initiative include inspirational talks, workshops, volunteering opportunities, and training sessions, highlighting AIA Foundation's dedication to advancing education, health, and community development. By taking part in the Initiative, AIA Scholarships scholars and graduates can connect with each other and various groups, building valuable relationships and expanding their networks within broader communities.As the AIA Foundation marks its 30th anniversary, the AIA Scholarships continues to support its mission of empowering students to pursue higher education, expand their perspectives, and encourage them to give back to Hong Kong. The selection process considers academic achievement, community service, and financial need. By investing in today's youth, AIA Scholarships aims to develop socially responsible leaders who will help create a more sustainable society.Hashtag: #AIAFoundation The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About AIA Foundation AIA Foundation was established in 1995 with its commitment on the advancement of education and health, the relief of poverty, sickness and disability, and the advancement of environmental protection and community development through diverse charitable activities to create shared value. AIA Foundation focuses on nurturing children and youth with its long-term commitment to cultivate a healthier and more productive future human capital. AIA Foundation strives on the advancement of health helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives, and actively supports the less privileged aiming to contribute to the community at large.



For more information about AIA Foundation and the AIA Scholarships, please visit our website.





News Source: AIA Hong Kong

News Source: AIA Hong Kong 07/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

