Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’482 -0.9%  SPI 17’144 -1.0%  Dow 46’092 -1.1%  DAX 23’181 -1.7%  Euro 0.9267 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’535 -1.9%  Gold 4’091 0.6%  Bitcoin 72’770 -2.0%  Dollar 0.7996 0.0%  Öl 64.7 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842BACHEM117649372Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Wenig Bewegung bei Franken, Euro und Dollar
Korrelation bei ETFs: Der unterschätzte Schlüssel zur echten Diversifikation
Roche-Aktie: Lunsumio erhält bedingte EU-Zulassung für subkutane Behandlung
Dätwyler-Aktie: Unternehmen hält an bisherigen Mittelfristzielen fest
Zwahlen & Mayr-Aktie: Sitindustrie hält 97,9 Prozent der Aktien
Suche...

AIA Group Aktie 11872025 / HK0000069689

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.11.2025 07:45:12

AIA Hong Kong Offers Free Rides on the Hong Kong Observation Wheel to Celebrate Athletes of National Games, National Games for Persons with Disabilities and National Special Olympic Games

AIA Group
8.01 CHF -3.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 19/11/2025 / 07:45 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 - To celebrate all athletes participating in the 15th National Games of the People's Republic of China (15th National Games), as well as the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities (12th NGD) and the 9th National Special Olympic Games (9th NSOG), AIA Hong Kong invites all Hong Kong residents and visitors to enjoy free rides on the Hong Kong Observation Wheel on 23 November 2025 (Sunday).

702130-Free-Wheel-Day-Promotion-.png
To celebrate all athletes participating in the 15th National Games, as well as the 12th NGD and the 9th NSOG, AIA Hong Kong invites all Hong Kong residents and visitors to enjoy free rides on the Hong Kong Observation Wheel on 23 November 2025 (Sunday).

The 15th National Games, the 12th NGD and the 9th NSOG marked the first time the Games are co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau. AIA is honoured to be able to contribute to this historic moment by having an employee volunteer team to support the Games.

We salute all athletes for their exceptional performances, showcasing skill and perseverance that inspire countless individuals across the region.

We would particularly like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to AIA Hong Kong & Macau Ambassador Siobhán Haughey for her incredible performance in the 15th National Games, bringing home two Gold medals and two bronze medals for Hong Kong^.

702081-Siobhan-100m-Free-Final-j.jpeg
AIA Hong Kong & Macau Ambassador Siobhán Haughey delivers an incredible performance in the 15th National Games, bringing home two gold medals and two bronze medals for Hong Kong.

This initiative expresses AIA's gratitude to all athletes and shares joyful moments with the public, reinforcing our commitment to helping everyone live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.

Details
Date: 23 November 2025 (Sunday)
Time: 11:00 – 23:00
Location: Hong Kong Observation Wheel | AIA Vitality Park, Central Harbourfront

How to Join:
  1. On the day of the event, free admission tickets will be available at the ticket office of the Wheel. Each person may collect a maximum of one ticket per visit, while supplies last.
  2. After redeeming your ticket, please head over to the boarding area for your ride. Please have your ticket ready for entry.

Reminder:
There is no limit set on the number of Free Tickets issued, subject to the Wheel's capacity and opening hours. Terms and conditions* apply.

Notes:
^ Including gold medal in the Women's 200m Freestyle, gold medal in the Women's 100m Freestyle, bronze medal in the Women's 50m Freestyle and bronze medal in the Women's 50m breaststroke.
*Terms and conditions:
Visitors to the Hong Kong Observation Wheel (the "Wheel") during the opening hours specified on the Wheel's website will receive a free admission ticket ("Free Ticket") for the day. There is no limit set on the number of Free Tickets issued, subject to the Wheel's capacity and opening hours. Free Tickets for the day are available only at the ticket office of the Wheel.
The Free Tickets is non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash.
Any changes will be announced on AIA's social media platforms and the Hong Kong Observation Wheel website. AIA reserves the right to suspend, change or terminate this event without prior notice. Terms and conditions apply. For details, please visit https://hkow.hk/terms-and-conditions/.
Hashtag: #???? #AIAHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have about 18,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.6 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.

1 As at 30 June 2025
2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance, and pension customers (as at 30 June 2025)

225647
News Source: ????

19/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News