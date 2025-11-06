Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.11.2025 14:52:31

UK Construction Sector Shrinks Further

(RTTNews) - The UK construction sector contracted for the tenth consecutive month in October, marking the longest sequence of contraction since the global financial crisis, survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday.

The construction Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 44.1 in October from 46.2 in the previous month. The reading signaled the steepest fall since May 2020.

Moreover, the score remained below the 50.0 no-change mark for the tenth month in a row. This was the longest period of continuous decline since the global financial crisis more than 15 years ago.

Civil engineering remained the weakest-performing segment in October with activity falling at the fastest pace since May 2020. Residential work also decreased significantly, and the latest fall was the biggest for eight months.

On the other hand, commercial building activity showed some resilience as the latest index reading was little-changed since September.

Top-Rankings

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
