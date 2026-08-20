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21.08.2026 00:00:24

Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release July figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 1.7 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 1.6 percent.

Japan also will see preliminary August results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in July, their scores were 54.5, 51.2 and 52.7, respectively.

Australia will see preliminary August results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in July, their scores were 52.0, 53.6 and 53.2, respectively.

Indonesia will release July figures for M2 money supply and Q2 data for current account; in June, M2 was up 8.7 percent on year, while the current account deficit was EUR9.1 billion in the previous quarter.

New Zealand will see July figures for imports, exports, trade balance and credit card spending. In June, imports were worth NZ$8.07 billion and exports were at NZ$8.09 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$23 million. Credit card spending was up 3.1 percent on year.

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