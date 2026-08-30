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31.08.2026 00:03:50

Japan Data On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will release a batch of data on Monday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are July figures for industrial production, retail sales, construction orders and housing starts.

In June, production was up 1.9 percent on month, while sales rose 0.6 percent on year, construction orders gained an annual 2.3 percent and housing starts jumped 18.6 percent on year.

South Korea will provide July data for industrial production and retail sales. In June, production was up 6.4 percent on month and 5.8 percent on yea, while sales were up 2.7 percent on month.

Australia will see July figures for private sector credit, August results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute and Q2 numbers for company gross operating profits. Credit was up 0.8 percent on month in June, while the inflation forecast in July was 1.0 percent. Operating profits were down 1.3 percent on quarter in Q1.

China will release August results for purchasing manager index data from the National Bureau of Statistics for its manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite indexes; in July, their scores were 49.2, 49.0 and 49.3, respectively.

Hong Kong will see July data for retail sales; in June, sales were up 4.6 percent on year.

Thailand is scheduled to release July figures for imports, exports, trade balance and current account. In June, imports jumped 48.9 percent on year and exports climbed an annual 21.1 percent for a trade deficit of $2.70 billion. The current account showed a deficit of $3.50 billion.

New Zealand will see August results for the business confidence index from ANZ and the own activity index from NBNZ; in July, they were at 56.1 and 49.3 percent, respectively.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia are closed on Monday for National Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

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