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28.08.2026 00:03:42

Japan Data On Tap For Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release August figures for Tokyo inflation and July data for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall Tokyo inflation was up 2.0 percent on year in July, while core CPI was up 1.9 percent. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.5 percent, while the jobs-to-applicant ratio is expected to tick up to 1.19 from 1.18 in June.

Thailand will see July numbers for industrial production; in June, production was down 3.1 percent on year.

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