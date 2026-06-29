Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’224 0.4%  SPI 20’041 0.4%  Dow 52’183 0.6%  DAX 24’627 -0.2%  Euro 0.9226 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’232 0.2%  Gold 4’018 -1.8%  Bitcoin 48’849 1.2%  Dollar 0.8075 0.0%  Öl 72.6 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998SpaceX156888148Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Holcim1221405
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
SpaceX, OpenAI und Anthropic: Warum die IPO-Welle den Markt nicht belasten muss
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Europas Hitzesommer befeuern Milliarden-Boom - Welche Aktien jetzt zu den grossen Gewinnern zählen
SpaceX als Kurstreiber: Charter Communications- und Liberty Broadband-Aktien legen kräftig zu
SpaceX sichert sich Platz im Tech-Index NASDAQ 100 - Aktie höher
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
30.06.2026 00:02:14

Japan Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Japan is scheduled to release a batch of economic data on Tuesday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are May figures for unemployment, industrial production, construction orders and housing starts.

The jobless rate (2.5 percent) and jobs-to-applicant ratio (1.18) are both expected to be unchanged. Industrial production is tipped to rise 0.3 percent on month, easing from 0.5 percent in April. Housing starts are seen higher by an annual 32.1 percent, up from 11.4 percent in the previous month. Construction orders tumbled an annual 32.3 percent in April.

South Korea will provide May figures for industrial production and retail sales; in April, production was down 0.7 percent on month and up 1.5 percent on year, while sales slumped 3.6 percent on month.

China will see June results for the manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite indexes from the National Bureau of Statistics; in May, their scores were 50.0, 50.1 and 50.5, respectively.

Australia will provide May numbers for private sector credit, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on month - easing from 0.7 percent in April.

New Zealand will see June results for the business confidence index from ANZ and the own activity index from NBNZ; in May, ANZ had a score of 10.0, while NBNZ was up 25.6 percent.

Thailand is scheduled to release May data for imports, exports, trade balance, current account and industrial production. In April, imports were up 43.9 percent on year and exports climbed an annual 23.3 percent for a trade deficit of $6.80 billion. The current account deficit was $7.60 billion, while industrial production slipped 0.36 percent on year.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Das hat sich in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham getan
Quantencomputer als Bitcoin-Killer? Coinbase warnt vor Milliardenrisiko
Drei China-Aktien mit Potenzial? Goldman Sachs legt sich fest
Tesla-Aktie mit Kursplus: Warum ein Experte jetzt optimistischer wird - BYD lauert
SMI geht mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Strategy-Aktie im Aufwind: Unternehmen öffnet sich für den Verkauf von Bitcoin
SpaceX sichert sich Platz im Tech-Index NASDAQ 100 - Aktie höher
SpaceX als Kurstreiber: Charter Communications- und Liberty Broadband-Aktien legen kräftig zu
Sandoz-Aktie steigt: Wichtiger Schritt mit GLP-1-Nachahmern in den USA

Top-Rankings

KW 26: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 26: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 26: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.