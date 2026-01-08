Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cyprus Consumer Prices Decline For Eighth Consecutive Month

(RTTNews) - Cyprus' consumer prices continued their downward trend in December, primarily driven by steep declines in the prices of clothing and footwear, food, and transport, preliminary data from the statistical office Cystat showed Thursday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, recorded an annual decrease of 0.5 percent, similar to the previous month.

Services logged the biggest year-on-year increase at 3.1 percent among the main components of the index. Electricity prices saw the sharpest decline, falling by 9.4 percent.

Among the main categories, clothing and footwear prices dropped by nearly 8.0 percent, while prices in restaurants and hotels rose by 4.9 percent.

Education costs climbed 3.5 percent, but food and non-alcoholic beverage prices shrank by 2.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, the CPI increased by 0.83 percent in December.

For the full year 2025, the index edged up by 0.1 percent from a year ago.

