Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 15’106 -0.3%  SPI 21’258 -0.3%  Dow 52’348 0.1%  DAX 26’750 -0.1%  Euro 0.9253 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’387 -0.2%  Gold 3’874 -0.1%  Bitcoin 57’300 -3.8%  Dollar 0.8388 0.0%  Öl 96.3 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Take Two622906Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Anzeige

Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

Hier informieren
Top News
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Erdgas und Silber am Sonntagabend
NVIDIA-Aktie: HSBC stuft ab, Börsenwert rutscht unter wichtige Marke - was Anleger jetzt wissen sollten
Novartis-Aktie im Fokus: Positive EU-Empfehlung für Cosentyx bei Jugendlichen
Wie viel Anleger mit einem Investment in Worldcoin von vor 1 Jahr verloren hätten
So viel Wert wäre mit einem Investment in Polygon Ecosystem Token (ex MATIC) von vor 3 Jahren verloren gegangen
Suche...
15.11.2026 23:33:23

China Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are October numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.

Production is expected to rise 5.3 percent on year, slowing from 5.5 percent in September. Sales are seen higher by an annual 0.8 percent, down from 1.1 percent in the previous month. FAI is tipped to sink 7.0 percent on year after falling 7.2 percent a month earlier. House prices were down 2.8 percent on year in September, while the jobless rate was 5.2 percent.

Japan will release preliminary Q3 figures for gross domestic product. GDP is expected to rise 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.3 percent on year, slowing from 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year in the three months prior.

Thailand will provide Q3 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.7 percent on quarter and 3.0 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent contraction and the 1.9 percent gain in the previous three months.

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs nähert sich 65'000 US-Dollar: Entzieht der Anthropic-Börsengang dem Kryptomarkt Kapital?
Goldpreis im Fokus: Warum die Zentralbanken ihre Reserven neu ausrichten
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin-Prognose bis 2036: JPMorgan entwirft drei mögliche Szenarien
SpaceX-Aktie im Fokus: Starship-Oberstufe erstmals aufgefangen, was der Meilenstein für Anleger bedeutet
KW 46: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Bitcoin-Ausverkauf am Wochenende: Kurs fällt zeitweise Richtung 62'000 US-Dollar
Nervosität im Halbleitersektor: Wie Anleger ihr Depot gegen einen KI-Crash absichern
Microsoft: Kommen bei Stabilisierung voran
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Megaspeed bestätigt Alice Huangs Abgang im August 2025 - Vorwürfe werden intern untersucht

Top-Rankings

KW 46: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 46: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 46: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.