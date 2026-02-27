Britische Pfund - Euro GBP - EUR
Belgium Q4 GDP Growth Eases More Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Belgium's economy expanded less than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2025, the latest data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product grew seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, after rising 0.3 percent in the third quarter. In the flash report, the rate of increase was 0.2 percent.
The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption increased 1.7 percent, and general government consumption advanced by 1.5 percent. Business investment showed a growth of 2.8 percent, while net exports contributed negatively by 0.3 percent as exports fell faster than imports.
Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP growth held steady at 1.0 percent, revised down slightly from 1.1 percent.
During the year 2025, overall GDP advanced by 1.0 percent compared with 2024.
