Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’976 0.5%  SPI 19’199 0.3%  Dow 49’499 0.0%  DAX 25’300 0.0%  Euro 0.9105 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’149 -0.2%  Gold 5’198 0.3%  Bitcoin 50’806 -2.6%  Dollar 0.7716 -0.3%  Öl 72.5 2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Saint-Gobain tritt 2025 auf der Stelle - Marge bleibt stabil: Aktie verliert
Santhera-Aktie gesucht: Vorschlag für Erstattung von Agamree in Spanien erhalten
Schweiter-Aktie etwas fester: Erneut Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang in 2025
BASF-Analyse: Aktie von UBS AG mit Neutral bewertet
Holcim-Aktie im Plus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

27.02.2026 13:53:47

Belgium Q4 GDP Growth Eases More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Belgium's economy expanded less than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2025, the latest data from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, after rising 0.3 percent in the third quarter. In the flash report, the rate of increase was 0.2 percent.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption increased 1.7 percent, and general government consumption advanced by 1.5 percent. Business investment showed a growth of 2.8 percent, while net exports contributed negatively by 0.3 percent as exports fell faster than imports.

Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP growth held steady at 1.0 percent, revised down slightly from 1.1 percent.

During the year 2025, overall GDP advanced by 1.0 percent compared with 2024.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

D-Wave Quantum-Aktie dennoch gesucht: Geschäftszahlen verfehlen Erwartungen
Idorsia-Aktie letztlich höher: Umsatz in 2025 verdoppelt
Gamesa bleibt im Konzern: Siemens-Energy-Chef setzt auf Sanierung - Aktie stabil
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag nach
NVIDIA-Aktie verliert dennoch : Chip-Hersteller wächst weiter explosiv - KI-Geschäft treibt Rekordzahlen
KION-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Deutlicher Ergebnisanstieg für 2026 angekündigt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kursziel im Blick: Das sagen Experten nach dem NVIDIA-Bericht über die Aktie

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 26/09: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 26/09. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Lightspring / Shutterstock.com
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Im Depot von Starinvestor Carl Icahn kam es im vierten Quartal 2025 zu kleineren Anpassungen. So ...
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1411 -0.0015
-0.13

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
14:00 Kodi übernimmt Mäc Geiz
13:36 GNW-News: Neinor verzeichnet nach Abschluss der größten Fusion im spanischen Wohnimmobiliensektor der vergangenen zehn Jahre einen Nettogewinn von 122 Millio...
13:43 Tesla-Aktie etwas tiefer: Elon Musk kündigt Robotaxis und Roboter-Offensive in Europa an
13:30 ROUNDUP 2: Wie Bahn und GDL ohne Arbeitskämpfe eine Einigung fanden
13:29 Kreml bestätigt Pläne für trilaterale Ukraine-Verhandlungen
13:29 Ukraine bekommt Milliardenkredit von Währungsfonds
13:21 WDH/Rolls-Royce: Gute Geschäfte mit Notstrom und Panzermotoren
13:19 ROUNDUP: Deutsche Bahn startet Sofortprogramm für mehr Komfort im Zug
13:04 ROUNDUP: Lyten-Übernahme von Northvolt in Schweden abgeschlossen
13:03 DGB-Chefin: 'Hände weg vom Arbeitszeitgesetz'