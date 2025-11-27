Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
NuScale-Aktie: Kann der SMR-Spezialist NVIDIA Konkurrenz machen?
Apple stösst Samsung vom Smartphone-Thron - Aktien fester
GAIN AI Act scheitert: Das sind die Folgen für die NVIDIA-Aktie und den US-Chipmarkt
Fusion mit BioNTech: CureVac-Aktionäre geben grünes Licht - so reagieren die Aktien
KI-Profiteur-Alphabet-Aktie: 4-Billionen-Dollar-Marke im Fokus
27.11.2025 01:35:20

Australia Private Capex Soared 6.4% In Q3

(RTTNews) - The value of new private capital expenditure in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted6.4 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at A$48.999 billion.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.6 percent and was up from 0.2 percent in the three months prior.

Ona yearly basis, capex was up 6.9 percent.

Capex for buildings and structures rose 2.1 percent on quarter and 4.3 percent on year at A$25.410 billion, while capex for equipment, plants and machinery jumped 11.5 percent on quarter and 9.9 percent on year to A$23.589 billion.

