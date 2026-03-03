Australia GDP Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year after adding 0.4 percent on quarter and 2.1 percent on year in the three months prior.

Australia also will see February results for the indexes of manufacturing and construction from AiG; in January, they were at -19.4 and +5.2, respectively.

South Korea will provide January data for industrial production and retail sales. Output is expected to climb 0.5 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year after jumping 1.7 percent on month and falling 0.3 percent on year in December. Sales were up 0.9 percent on month in December.

China will see February numbers for the manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite indexes from the National Bureau of Statistics; in January, their scores were 49.3, 49.4 and 49.8, respectively.

Hong Kong will release January data for retail sales; in December, sales jumped 6.6 percent on year.

Taiwan will see January figures for export orders; in December, orders surged 43.8 percent on year.

New Zealand will provide Q4 numbers for terms of trade, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.2 percent on quarter following the 2.1 percent decline in the three months prior.