Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’485 0.0%  SPI 17’222 0.1%  Dow 46’068 1.3%  DAX 24’388 0.6%  Euro 0.9311 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’568 0.7%  Gold 4’111 2.3%  Bitcoin 93’052 0.7%  Dollar 0.8041 0.3%  Öl 63.4 2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ohne Musk keine Tesla-Aktie? Vorstand erklärt, warum Elon Musk unverzichtbar ist
Bitcoin-Treasuries im Trend - Bitwise-CIO sieht Kaufzeitpunkt gekommen
Ausblick: Goldman Sachs mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Beyond Meat-Aktie stürzt ab: Anleger reagieren entsetzt auf Schuldenpläne
Aktien von D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti und IonQ klettern nach Ankündigung von JPMorgan
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
13.10.2025 22:12:04

U.S. Stocks Show Substantial Rebound After Last Friday's Sell-Off

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, stocks continue to turn in a strong performance throughout the trading day on Monday. The major averages all showed strong moves to the upside, partly offsetting the steep losses posted last Friday.

The major averages moved roughly sideways after the early surge, hovering near their best levels of the day. The Nasdaq spiked 490.18 points or 2.2 percent to 22,694.61, the S&P 500 shot up 102.21 points or 1.6 percent to 6,654.72 and the Dow jumped 587.98 points or 1.3 percent to 46,067.58.

The substantial rebound on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the steep drop seen over the course of the previous session.

The major averages plunged to their lowest closing levels in a month on Friday amid concerns about a U.S.-China trade war, with President Donald Trump threatening a "massive increase" in tariffs on Chinese imports in retaliation for its expansion of export controls on rare earths.

Trump stuck a more conciliatory tone in a post on social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, helping to ease the trade war worries.

"Don't worry about China, it will all be fine!" Trump said. "Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment. He doesn't want Depression for his country, and neither do I. The U.S.A. wants to help China, not hurt it!"

The rally came amid a lack of major U.S. economic data, with the economic calendar likely to remain quiet throughout much of the week due to the ongoing government shutdown.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has revealed the report on consumer price inflation that had been due to be released on Wednesday will now be released on Friday, October 24th.

While no other releases will be produced until the resumption of regular government services, the BLS noted the consumer price index data allows the Social Security Administration to meet statutory deadlines necessary to ensure the accurate and timely payment of benefits.

Due to the lack of economic data, trading this week may be driven by reaction to the latest earnings news, with financial giants Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (MS) among the companies due to report their quarterly results.

Sector News

Semiconductor and computer hardware stocks turned in some of the market's best performances after leading Friday's sell-off, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index both soaring by 4.9 percent.

Gold stocks also saw substantial strength as the price of the precious metal skyrocketed to a new record high, resulting in a 4.7 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.

Steel, oil service, networking and airline stocks also showed significant moves to the upside amid broad based buying interest on Wall Street.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both rose by 0.2 percent.

The bond markets are closed today in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.

Looking Ahead

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies due to report their quarterly results before the start of trading on Tuesday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ETFs oder Dividendenaktien – welcher Weg führt langfristig zum Erfolg

In der BX Swiss Bloggerlounge am Börsentag Zürich 2025 diskutieren Helga Bächler von liebefinanzen.ch, Angela Mygind (MissFinance) und Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über zwei Strategien mit dem gleichen Ziel: finanzielle Freiheit. Im Gespräch geht es um die entscheidende Frage: 👉 Ist passives Investieren mit ETFs wirklich der bessere Weg oder lohnt sich aktives Stock-Picking doch mehr?

💬 Themen im Überblick:
💡 Vor- & Nachteile von ETFs und Einzelaktien
💡 Welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger kennen sollten
💡 Wie Dividenden motivieren können
💡 Tipps für Einsteigerinnen und Einsteiger
💡 Umgang mit Rückschlägen an der Börse

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

ETFs oder Dividendenaktien – welcher Weg führt langfristig zum Erfolg

Inside Trading & Investment

19:30 Logo WHS Levi’s-Aktie im Check: Zölle, Margendruck, Wachstum – wie steht es wirklich um die Jeans-Ikone?
13:43 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Dämpfer vor dem Wochenende
09:14 Stimmung droht zu kippen
06:55 ETFs oder Dividendenaktien – welcher Weg führt langfristig zum Erfolg
10.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible AMD, Microsoft, Nvidia
10.10.25 D-Wave Quantum, Riot Platforms und BitMine: Drei Zukunftstreiber mit Potenzial
10.10.25 Marktüberblick: HelloFresh und Infrastrukturaktien gesucht
09.10.25 Julius Bär: 19.15% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Broadcom Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’968.69 19.76 BA5S0U
Short 13’251.94 13.53 BU9S6U
Short 13’718.62 8.92 U9VBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’484.80 13.10.2025 17:31:14
Long 11’894.46 18.86 SKIBKU
Long 11’658.64 13.83 S7MBDU
Long 11’139.27 8.80 BNJS4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktien von D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti und IonQ klettern nach Ankündigung von JPMorgan
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Entwarnung im Zollstreit? Trump rudert zurück, Bitcoin explodiert
Drohnen-Kooperation im Fokus: So entwickeln sich die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Xiaomi zerlegt Tesla Model Y - CEO zeigt Respekt für Rivalen
Meyer Burger-Aktie im Sinkflug: Dekotierung per 14. Januar 2026
Entspannungssignale von der Zollfront: US-Börsen legen zu -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- Märkte in China schliessen mit Verlusten - Japan im Feiertag
Ethereum Prognose: Was kommt nach dem Crash?

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:02 Macron bleibt trotz Gaza-Erklärung 'besorgt' wegen Hamas
22:41 ROUNDUP 3: Gold legt bei Rekordjagd nach - Auch Silber setzt Höhenflug fort
22:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Michelin auf 'Buy' - Ziel 37 Euro
22:25 INDEX-MONITOR: Medios ersetzt Ceconomy im SDax ab 16. Oktober
22:21 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholt - Entspannungssignale im Zollstreit
22:14 Aktien New York Schluss: Erholt - Entspannungssignale im Zollstreit
21:40 Warken: Wirkungen der Pflegeleistungen überprüfen
21:30 Wadephul: Palästinenser müssen sich von Hamas lossagen
21:05 Devisen: Euro gibt nach - Entspannungssignale im Zollkonflikt
20:44 WDH/Wadephul an Trump: Friedensinitiative bei Putin fortsetzen