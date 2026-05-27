u-blox Aktie 3336167 / CH0033361673
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27.05.2026 12:31:14
u-blox announces new leadership structure
|
u-blox AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Thalwil, 27 May 2026 - u-blox today announced an updated leadership structure to support the company’s next phase of development and growth. Under the new structure, Matthias Poppel will serve as CEO, Andreas Thiel as CTO, and Christian Spörri as CFO.
With this structure u-blox is establishing a leadership team focused on innovation, technology, and long-term growth across existing and new market segments.
Matthias Poppel joined u-blox as Chief Growth Officer at the end of last year and worked closely with the Executive Committee on the company’s strategy, structures, and market opportunities. Prior to joining u-blox, he was Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Swissbit. He previously held international leadership roles across the semiconductor and technology sectors, including Texas Instruments and NXP, where he worked across the entire value chain - from Sales and Product Management to leading Business Units.
Christian Spörri has been employed by u-blox since April 4, 2022, as Global Head of Accounting, Reporting and Tax in the Finance department and brings strong experience in Finance Operations. Current CFO Camila Japur will leave the company to pursue a new opportunity outside u-blox.
Claudio Simao, Chairman of the Board of Directors of u-blox, said:
Ronald Ayles, member of the Board of Directors and Managing Partner of Advent International added:
says Matthias Poppel.
As part of the new leadership setup, Andreas Thiel, co-founder of u-blox, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer. In this position, he will focus on accelerating u-blox’s technological development and further strengthening the company’s innovation capabilities.
explains Andreas Thiel.
For further information, please contact:
u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com)
Disclaimer
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|u-blox AG
|Zürcherstrasse 68
|8800 Thalwil
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 722 74 44
|Fax:
|+41 44 722 74 47
|E-mail:
|ir@u-blox.com
|Internet:
|www.u-blox.com
|ISIN:
|CH0033361673
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2334200
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2334200 27.05.2026 CET/CEST
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