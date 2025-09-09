Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie 1057207 / US9001487019
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
09.09.2025 10:26:45
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio
DATE: September 9, 2025
Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from loans, credit cards, general purpose loans, cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the interest amount;
in three separate portfolios for a total consideration of TL 279.151.000,00.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|401236
|EQS News ID:
|2194888
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
|
10:26
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio (EQS Group)
|
04.09.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Change of 'Investor Relations Unit Manager' and 'Corporate Governance Committee Member' (EQS Group)
|
03.09.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets (EQS Group)
|
02.09.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets (EQS Group)
|
29.08.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets (EQS Group)
|
28.08.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets (EQS Group)
|
26.08.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval for Bond Issuance to Foreign Markets (EQS Group)
|
26.08.25
|Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)
Krypto-Ausblick 2025: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Altcoins – Wohin geht die Reise? | BX Swiss TV
Bitcoin 2025: Steigt der Kurs noch auf 140.000 USD? Prognose & Einblicke mit Bernhard Wenger
Moderator David Kunz spricht mit Bernhard Wenger über die Zukunft von Bitcoin und Kryptowährungen. Im Gespräch geht es um Kursprognosen, die wichtigsten Einflussfaktoren auf den Kryptomarkt sowie spannende Anlageprodukte wie Indizes, Baskets und tokenisierte Assets.
Themen im Video:
🔹 Bitcoin – Kursprognose bis Jahresende: 140.000 USD möglich?
🔹 Was treiben Zinsen, Inflation & Geopolitik mit dem Kryptomarkt?
🔹 Auswirkungen der Bitcoin-ETFs in den USA
🔹 Institutionelle Investoren: Kommt jetzt der grosse Einstieg?
🔹 Welche Altcoins haben Potenzial? (Ethereum, Solana, Sui & mehr)
🔹 Baskets & Indizes: Diversifikation für Krypto-Investoren
🔹 Kombinationen wie Bitcoin & Gold im Portfolio
🔹 Tokenisierung: Die nächste grosse Welle in der Finanzwelt
🔹 Langfristige Prognosen: Was bedeutet ein einziger Bitcoin in 2030?
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|05.09.25
|Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint - Q3 2025
|04.09.25
|Schroders: Transportwesen: ein Sektor in Bewegung
|29.08.25
|Schroders: Wie die Schweiz vom Forschungsstandort zum Venture-Champion werden kann
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerScheitern der französischen Regierung: SMI leichter -- DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Asien uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt ebenfalls nach. Die Börsen in Fernost finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}