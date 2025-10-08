Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie 1057207 / US9001487019
|
08.10.2025 08:08:16
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Annoucement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Announcement about the issuance of subordinated eurobond abroad
DATE: October 07, 2025
Our Bank has mandated Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A, Merrill Lynch International, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Societe Generale, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Mashreqbank psc, ING Bank N.V and SMBC Bank International plc for an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated subordinated notes (Basel III compliant) to be sold abroad. The fixed rate notes with nominal amount of USD 700 million, 10.5NC5.5 maturity, redemption date of 15 April 2036 and the coupon rate of 7,625%.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:
Tel: +90 212 318 2352
Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|404423
|EQS News ID:
|2209672
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
