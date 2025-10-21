Dairy Farm International Holdings Aktie 1005277 / BMG2624N1535
21.10.2025 11:45:12
The MTick Arrives in Asia: DFI Retail Group Leads as First Asian Retail Partner with GenM to bring Visibility and Accessibility to the Menopause Support
DFI and GenM are partnering to transform how women search, source and shop for menopause-related products by curating MTick®certified selections tailored to each market. The products will meet one or more of the following criteria: backed by authorised medicinal, cosmetic or health claims; tried and tested by women experiencing menopause; and feature verified technology designed to support any of the 48 identified signs of menopause.
Starting in mid-2026, Guardian and Mannings stores will introduce dedicated spaces featuring menopause-friendly product ranges, supported by online product information and educational content. Every activation will feature clear product signposting and accessible menopause resources designed to empower women to shop with confidence and make more informed choices.
The MTick®is the trusted, universal shopping symbol and certification designed to signpost menopause-friendly products. To date, over 1,000 MTick-certified SKUs are available, with eight of the largest UK retailers displaying MTick-certified products in dedicated areas, either online or in-store, including Boots, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Holland & Barrett, Next, Matalan, and most recently, Asda and Ocado.
Globally, 1 billion women are experiencing menopause at any given time - yet 87 per cent of women report feeling overlooked and underserved by brands and retailers that they've trusted throughout their lives. GenM's research also shows that 94 per cent of women want to shop menopause-friendly labelled products, but two-thirds (66 per cent) say that these are difficult to find.1
United by the MTick®, GenM and DFI, with Guardian and Mannings, are set to provide visibility, choice, and trust to customers going through menopause across five different markets, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau.
Andrew Wong, Chief Executive Officer for Health & Beauty, DFI Retail Group, commented:
"At DFI, we are committed to empowering everyday wellbeing for all our customers. Partnering with GenM to bring the MTick® to Asia is a meaningful step forward in our wider Health & Beauty strategy focusing on wellness—one that champions inclusivity, accessibility, and education. By offering menopause-friendly products and services across our Guardian and Mannings stores, we're not only addressing an underserved need, but also reinforcing our role as a trusted wellness advisor in the region. This partnership reflects our dedication to supporting women through every life stage, with confidence and care."
Heather Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder of GenM, commented:
"DFI joining the GenM Collective marks a truly global milestone for menopause inclusivity and accessibility. By breaking new ground in Asia's health and beauty sector, with Guardian and Mannings, we're redefining how women search, source, and shop for menopause-friendly products - not just here in the UK, but on a global scale.
Menopause is not a trend; it's a forever market and a lifelong reality that retail must play a vital role in supporting women through. We're creating a new category of retail that is the most exciting, inclusive, accessible and vibrant category that has been seen in retail for the last 40 years. Now, with DFI on board, our mission to empower the 1 billion menopausal women globally and to ignite a purposeful shift in the retail landscape is accelerating fast.
United by the MTick®, retailers like DFI are truly transforming the shopping experience; delivering choice, trust, accessibility, and visibility to menopausal consumers. This is the start of something extraordinary. Watch this space!"
For more information on the MTick® and GenM Collective, please visit: https://gen-m.com/
References
[1] UK Visibility Report 2024 - representative of 2,000 UK respondents.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About DFI Retail Group
DFI Retail Group (the 'Group') is a leading Asian retailer, driven by its purpose to "Sustainably Serve Asia for Generations with Everyday Moments". As at 30 June 2025, the Group, its associates and joint ventures operated over 7,500 outlets, and employed over 83,000 people. The Group is dedicated to delivering quality, value and service to Asian consumers through a compelling retail experience, supported by an extensive store network and highly efficient supply chains. The Group, including associates, operates a portfolio of well-known brands across five key divisions: health and beauty, convenience, food, home furnishings and restaurants.
About GenM
GenM is the Menopause Partner for Brands and Home of the MTick® – the universal symbol and certification for menopause-friendly products. With a Collective of over 120 of the most progressive and powerful retail partners such as Boots, Tesco, QVC, Matalan, Morrisons, Next and Sainsbury's as well as brand partners; TENA, Colgate, Sanex, Charles Worthington, Dove, Sure and Revolution Beauty, GenM is driving the creation of a new purposeful retail category of menopause, delivering trust, choice and visibility to the overlooked and underserved 15.5 million menopausal audience in the UK.
News Source: DFI Retail Group
21/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.