13.12.2025 04:34:55

Southwest Airlines To Open New Austin Crew Base In 2026, Create 2,000 Jobs

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) announced that it plans to open a new crew base for pilots and flight attendants in Austin, Texas, in March 2026. The base will be located at Austin Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs, supporting the airline's continued growth in Central Texas.

The majority of employees at the new base will be captains, first officers, and flight attendants, supported by base leadership and additional staff. As part of its business transformation, Southwest also plans to add a recurring training facility for flight attendants.

In addition to the new base, Southwest will launch daily service between Austin and Cincinnati, Ohio, beginning in June 2026, and expand seasonal service in markets such as Pensacola, Florida.

The base is scheduled to open in early March 2026 with approximately 335 pilots and 650 flight attendants. By mid-2027, staffing is expected to reach the full complement of 2,000 employees.

As part of its agreement with the City of Austin, Southwest will strengthen its partnership with Austin Workforce Solutions, collaborating with the Austin Infrastructure Academy and expanding its youth internship program with AUS. The airline will also work with the airport's AUS Career Center, which will serve as a key hub for connecting candidates to open positions at Southwest Airlines in Austin.