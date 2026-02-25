Sezzle Aktie 129105133 / US78435P1057
26.02.2026 00:10:37
Sezzle Inc. Reports Advance In Q4 Income
(RTTNews) - Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $133.13 million, or $3.72 per share. This compares with $78.52 million, or $2.19 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Sezzle Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $42.81 million or $1.21 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 66.1% to $450.27 million from $271.12 million last year.
Sezzle Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $133.13 Mln. vs. $78.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.72 vs. $2.19 last year. -Revenue: $450.27 Mln vs. $271.12 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Sezzle Inc Registered Shs
