Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’188 -0.3%  SPI 16’908 -0.3%  Dow 45’545 -0.2%  DAX 23’902 -0.6%  Euro 0.9356 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’352 -0.8%  Gold 3’448 0.9%  Bitcoin 86’766 -3.8%  Dollar 0.8005 -0.1%  Öl 68.1 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
KW 35: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
DeepSeek entscheidet sich wieder für NVIDIA-Chips - Huawei-Kombi ohne Erfolg
Neues Bitcoin-Treasury-Unternehmen plant vor Börsengang Bitcoin-Käufe in Milliardenhöhe
August 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Urlaub und auf Reisen: Mit diesen Tipps wird das Smartphone zum perfekten Reisebegleiter
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.08.2025 00:09:48

Natera Updates On Patent Ruling In Litigation With NeoGenomics

Natera
132.78 CHF -0.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Natera, Inc. (NTRA), a leader in cell-free DNA and precision medicine, reported that the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina has invalidated certain claims in two patents Natera asserted against NeoGenomics' RaDaR v1.1 test.

The company is reviewing its options, including a potential appeal or additional enforcement actions under other patents.

The ruling does not affect U.S. Patent No. 11,519,035, which supported prior injunctions that removed NeoGenomics' RaDaR v1.0 product from the market. Natera emphasized its portfolio of over 500 issued or pending patents and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding its investments in innovation.

Natera stated that the invalidated patents are separate from its '035 patent, which remains valid and enforceable. The company reiterated its intention to defend its intellectual property and pursue measures to protect its technological advancements.

NTRA currently trades at $168.25 or 0.19% higher on the NasdaqGS.