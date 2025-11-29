Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’834 0.0%  SPI 17’653 0.1%  Dow 47’716 0.6%  DAX 23’837 0.3%  Euro 0.9322 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’668 0.3%  Gold 4’216 1.4%  Bitcoin 73’206 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8032 -0.2%  Öl 63.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
ams-OSRAM-Aktie: CEO erwartet 2026 ein weiteres Übergangsjahr
Airbus-Aktie: Datenproblem könnte sich auf Swiss-Flüge auswirken
Aktien-Token: Eine Kurzerklärung
Highlight Communications-Aktie: Höherer Verlust trotz Umsatzplus
Elon Musks Zukunftsplan: Roboter regieren, Geld verschwindet
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Micron Technology Aktie 951691 / US5951121038

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.11.2025 11:15:52

Micron Technology To Invest $9.6 Bln In Japan AI Chip Plant : Report

Micron Technology
190.05 CHF 2.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology Inc. (MU) plans to spend 1.5 trillion yen or $9.6 billion to build a new semiconductor plant in western Japan, according to a report from the Nikkei newspaper. The facility will focus on producing advanced memory chips designed for artificial intelligence applications.

The move highlights Micron's strategy to diversify its chip production beyond Taiwan, a region long central to global semiconductor manufacturing. By expanding into Japan, the company aims to strengthen supply chain resilience and meet growing demand for AI-related hardware.

The new factory will manufacture high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, which are essential for powering AI processors such as those developed by Nvidia Corp. These next-generation chips are expected to play a critical role in accelerating computing performance for artificial intelligence workloads.

Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
28.11.25