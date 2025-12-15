Market Pulse: Tilray Leads After-Hours Rally As Biotech Peers Surge

(RTTNews) - A quiet news day didn't stop several high-volatility healthcare and cannabis stocks from posting sharp after-hours gains on Friday, with traders leaning into recent catalysts and technical momentum.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY): +11.36% After Hours

Tilray jumped to $13.53, extending a volatile week following its one-for-ten reverse stock split, effective December 1. Shares had closed at $12.15, already up 44.13% on the day. While no fresh news hit on Friday, investors continued to digest the company's restructuring move and its 2025 Holiday Drink Gift Guide, which highlights Tilray's expanding beverage portfolio across North America.

Valneva SE (VALN): +7.22% After Hours

Valneva rose to $9.31 after hours, recovering from a 3.45% decline at the close. Earlier in the week, the company reported positive final antibody persistence and safety data from its Phase 2 chikungunya vaccine trial in children, supporting plans for future Phase 3 development.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB): +7.66% After Hours

Chemomab traded up to $2.39 after hours after closing down nearly 6%. The stock continues to react to its December 2 announcement, which followed the publication of results from its Phase 2 SPRING trial of Nebokitug in primary sclerosing cholangitis in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

Genenta Science S.p.A. (GNTA): +12.06% After Hours

Genenta climbed to $1.58 after hours, rebounding from a steep 14.5% drop at the close. The company recently shared updated data from its TEM-GBM study in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients, with 25 patients treated as of the November 21 data cut.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA): +10.93% After Hours

Kazia rose to $11.57 after hours following a sharp 20% decline during regular trading. On December 10, the company presented new mechanistic and early clinical evidence supporting its PI3K/mTOR inhibitor paxalisib across HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and triple-negative breast cancer at the 2025 SABCS.

Traws Pharma, Inc. (TRAW): +8.81% After Hours

Traws Pharma edged up to $2.54 after hours despite no movement at the close. The stock saw no new developments on Friday but continues to trade actively on low-float momentum.