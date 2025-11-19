Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’561 0.6%  SPI 17’236 0.5%  Dow 46’092 -1.1%  DAX 23’239 0.3%  Euro 0.9283 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’544 0.2%  Gold 4’115 1.1%  Bitcoin 73’427 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8014 0.2%  Öl 64.2 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch DZ BANK
Nestlé-Aktie fester: Juristische Rückendeckung im Perrier-Verfahren
DroneShield-Aktie fällt weiter: CEO-Rücktritt und Millionenverkäufe belasten den Kurs
Zwahlen & Mayr-Aktie bricht ein: Sitindustrie hält 97,9 Prozent der Aktien
SPS-Aktie dennoch tiefer: SPS Solutions IFC-Fonds macht 2024/25 mehr Gewinn
Suche...

Lowe's Companies Aktie 948564 / US5486611073

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.11.2025 12:32:59

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

Lowe's Companies
183.98 CHF 3.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.616 billion, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $1.695 billion, or $2.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lowe's Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $20.813 billion from $20.170 billion last year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.616 Bln. vs. $1.695 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.88 vs. $2.99 last year. -Revenue: $20.813 Bln vs. $20.170 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, LOW has revised up its sales outlook above analysts’ expectations.

The company now anticipates total sales of $86 billion, higher than the prior guidance of $84.5 billion to $85.5 billion.

LOW now expects adjusted income of around $12.25 per share, compared with the earlier outlook of $12.20 to $12.45 per share.  

Analysts, on average, forecast LOW to post revenue of $85.66 billion, with earnings of $12.27 per share.

LOW was up by 4.60% at $230 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.