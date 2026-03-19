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Eli Lilly Aktie 947556 / US5324571083

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19.03.2026 12:35:11

Lilly Reports Positive Data From Phase 3 TRANSCEND-T2D-1 Study Of Retatrutide

Eli Lilly
725.25 CHF -1.10%
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(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) on Thursday reported positive topline results from its Phase 3 TRANSCEND-T2D-1 study of retatrutide in adults with type 2 diabetes.

The trial met its primary and all key secondary endpoints, showing superior A1C reduction and weight loss at 40 weeks compared to placebo. Participants treated with retatrutide achieved average A1C reductions of up to 2%, while also losing up to 36.6 pounds (16.8%) on average, with weight loss continuing through the treatment period.

Lilly shares had closed at $918.05, down 1.32%.

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