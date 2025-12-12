Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.12.2025 06:45:07

Leclanché SA Strengthens its Capital Structure through Debt-to-Equity Conversion

Leclanche
0.14 CHF -8.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
Leclanché SA Strengthens its Capital Structure through Debt-to-Equity Conversion

12-Dec-2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leclanché SA Strengthens its Capital Structure through Debt-to-Equity Conversion

 

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 12th of December 2025 Leclanché SA (the "Company"), (SIX:LECN), a global leader in energy storage solutions, specialised in heavy duty batteries for Marine and Rail customers, is pleased to announce a further strengthening of its balance sheet through an additional debt-to-equity conversion. The Company is now proceeding with the conversion of CHF 40.06 million in debt into equity.

The newly issued shares will be taken from the conditional pool. Additionally, interest in connection with the debt is also included in the conversion. This measure will further reinforce the Company’s financial position, providing increased flexibility to support its strategic growth initiatives.

This debt-to-equity conversion once again highlights Leclanché SA’s majority shareholder’s steadfast and unwavering commitment to the Company.

 

Pierre Blanc, CEO of Leclanché SA, said: “We believe this additional debt-to-equity conversion is a critical step in strengthening our balance sheet and improving the Company’s financial resilience. We sincerely appreciate our majority shareholder’s continued support of Leclanché SA.”

 

 

# # #

 

About Leclanché

Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company’s Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange : ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

 

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

 

Media contacts: 

Switzerland / Europe: 
Thierry Meyer
T: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81
E-Mail: tme@dynamicsgroup.ch
 		 Germany:
Christoph Miller
T: +49 (0) 711 947 670
E-Mail: leclanche@sympra.de
Investor contacts:
Pierre Blanc
T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00
E-Mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com		  

 

 


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Leclanché SA
Av. des Sports 42
1400 Yverdon-les-Bains
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (24) 424 65-00
Fax: +41 (24) 424 65-20
E-mail: investors@leclanche.com
Internet: www.leclanche.com
ISIN: CH0110303119, CH0016271550
Valor: A1CUUB, 812950
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2244454

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2244454  12-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

