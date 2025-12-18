Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.12.2025 11:15:12

Hongkong Land in partnership with HKTB illuminates 'Winter Wonderland in Central', bringing the heart of Hong Kong to life with dazzling decorations and experiences

Hongkong Land Holdings LtdShs
5.85 EUR -1.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 18/12/2025 / 11:15 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2025 - Hongkong Land is delighted to partner with the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) to bring "Winter Wonderland in Central" as part of Hong Kong WinterFest 2025. Hongkong Land's philosophy, Experience is central™, takes on new meaning as we join the city-wide festivities illuminating the heart of Hong Kong. This collaboration builds on a cherished legacy that began six decades ago, when Chater Road hosted the city's first large-scale festive lighting display in 1965, bringing holiday magic to Central and beyond.

716137-Hongkong-Land-Wonderland-.jpeg

From now until 4 January, 2026, Central is lit up where Prince's Building and seven other iconic buildings become the canvas for the "Immersive Light Show," activating both the Company's properties and the public realm that connects them. Along Chater Road, a golden canopy of Starlight Boulevard, Hong Kong's largest three-dimensional outdoor light canopy, creates a magical pathway with cascading lights and illuminated figures marking different years of celebration. This enchanting boulevard leads to LANDMARK ATRIUM's "Noëlia at LANDMARK," where the Company's largest ever installation features an 11-metre lighthouse and an interactive Wishing Lake. At Statue Square Garden, Christmas Town dazzles with a majestic, 6-storey high Christmas tree. Visitors can embrace the holiday spirit at the Christmas market, which offers not only festive workshops but also seasonal food & beverages and unique artisanal products. The experience is further enriched by Santa's Workshop craft sessions and Rudolph's Tour curated by Hongkong Land, which weaves together Central's enchanting heritage and festive traditions.

Winter Wonderland in Central – Experience Highlights:

Starlight Boulevard on Chater Road - Hong Kong's largest three-dimensional outdoor light canopy transforms Chater Road into a magical pathway. Over 30 trees and pedestrian footbridges shimmer with twinkling lights, while a golden canopy at the entrance to Chater House features illuminated figures marking different years of celebration, casting a warm glow, inviting visitors toward LANDMARK ATRIUM.

Santa's Food Market & Christmas Boulevard - Discover a charming Christmas market featuring 12 specialty chalets at Statue Square Garden, where Santa's Food Market & Christmas Boulevard comes alive with festive flavors and holiday treasures. Visitors can indulge in gourmet offerings while exploring a curated selection of artisanal products and holiday décor – all set against the backdrop of a 6-storey high Christmas tree. The magical setting is complete with surprise appearances by Santa Claus, and whimsical toy-themed decorations.

Santa's Workshop - Creative, hands-on workshops for all ages, brought to you by Hongkong Land. From crafting ornaments and personalised gifts to unique experiences that make perfect presents, these sessions add a personal touch to holiday merrymaking. Highlights include family-friendly activities such as the Christmas Tree Mosaic Workshop and Snow Globe Workshop, as well as distinctive options like the Christmas Aroma Stone Workshop, Upcycled Denim Christmas Tree Workshop, and the Fortune Cat Terrarium Workshop.

Find your perfect Christmas craft here: https://reg.winterwonderlandincentral.com/en/workshop/register

Rudolph's Tour - Curated by Hongkong Land, these heritage tour blend the season's magic with the timeless spirit of Hong Kong. Where history meets celebration, the story of Hongkong Land's lasting imprint on the city's skyline unfolds. This journey offers a fresh perspective on Central, rich with stories, traditions, and hidden gems.

Register here for a unique experience in Central:
https://reg.winterwonderlandincentral.com/en/tour/register

Immersive Light Show - Every night starting at 7:30pm, Prince's Building and seven other iconic landmarks will glisten in a spectacular show, featuring a blend of 3D projections, festive animations and music.

Noëlia at LANDMARK: Joy Begins with Giving

Festive transformations lead the way to the much-anticipated annual installation at LANDMARK Atrium: "Noëlia at LANDMARK: Joy Begins with Giving." This enchanting lakeside village is crowned by an 11-metre lighthouse, with a floating airship overhead and Noëlia's beloved villagers guiding visitors through a landscape filled with wonders. Highlights include Hong Kong's largest interactive Wishing Lake - Lake Lumière, the exhilarating Starlit Slide, and the Festive Photo Studio, offering endless opportunities for joy and discovery. Every 30 minutes, watch the village come alive in a captivating light show, as Noëlia shimmers with brilliance, bathing the village in sparkling wonder.

Join us this winter for an unforgettable experience in the heart of Central. Visit https://winterwonderlandincentral.com/en for the latest updates and event details.Hashtag: #HongkongLand

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property development, investment and management group. It focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. With over US$40 billion assets under management, Hongkong Land's ultra-premium mixed-use real estate footprint spans over 1.28 million sq. m. in operation and 1 million sq.m under development, with flagship mixed-use projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands. Established in 1889, Hongkong Land takes a long-term view, investing significantly alongside our capital partners and concentrating our portfolio where we can create the most value for tenants, customers and investors. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Singapore and Bermuda. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

225647
News Source: Hongkong Land

18/12/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
