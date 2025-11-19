

19/11/2025

key highlights include: The renewed partnership programme drives joint initiatives across retail, office and F&B tenants that deliver measurable business, environment and community outcomes

Programme participants can achieve up to 10% energy reduction, 28% water savings, and 77% waste diversion rates* HONG KONG SAR -



Hongkong Land Launches Sustainability Partnership Programme

The programme empowers tenants through accessible entry points and flexible tiers, Lite and Elite, enabling businesses to choose the level of commitment that aligns with their operations and ambitions. This voluntary, non-binding approach makes environmental action achievable for businesses of all sizes no matter where they are on their sustainability journey, providing dedicated support, recognition, and tangible benefits to help tenants improve their sustainability performance.



Michael Smith, CEO of Hongkong Land, said: "Our vision for Central has always been to create an ecosystem where business and community thrive together. The Sustainability Partnership Programme marks an evolution in how we collaborate with our tenants. We developed this initiative in close consultation with our partners, listening to their feedback and refining our approach to deliver genuine business value. Through tailored tools and incentives, we're supporting tenants not only to reduce their carbon emissions and achieve cost savings, but also to create lasting social impact and tangible business value. This collaborative model sets a new standard for value-driven tenant partnerships across Hong Kong's commercial real estate sector."



Driving tangible business, environment and community outcomes



SPP focuses on five practical categories that drive business, environment and community outcomes: operational efficiency, health and wellbeing, climate resilience, responsible buying, and community engagement. Participants receive dedicated support through an Eco-concierge service, operational efficiency advisory service, Green Fit-Out Guides, financial support throughout the sustainability journey and access to a connected sustainability community.



Elite participants gain exclusive access to Hongkong Land's Thought Leaders Network, along with invitations to VIP events and opportunities to forge strategic partnerships that advance shared sustainability goals. For high-impact initiatives, elite participants will receive financial incentives, such as co-funding for green certifications, venue rental privileges and community initiatives, reinforcing the company's commitment to fostering meaningful, long-term impact.



A proven model, reimagined for broader and quantifiable impact



Building on the legacy sustainability programme, SPP focuses on tenant-centric collaborations instead of landlord-driven mandates. This transformation marks a shift in how commercial properties approach sustainability. Participants who fully commit to the programme can achieve up to 10% energy reduction, 28% water savings, and 77% waste diversion rates*.



Aligned with Hongkong Land's Sustainability Framework 2030, the programme allows tenants to realise enhanced outcomes through a collaborative model that delivers results for all stakeholders, supporting Hong Kong's decarbonisation strategies by 2050.



*These values vary across tenant sectors such as office, F&B and retail subject to the assumptions and implementation of each initiative.



Hashtag: #HongkongLand The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Hongkong Land Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. Founded in 1889, it is a market leader in the development of experience-led city centres that unlock value for generations by combining innovation, placemaking, exceptional hospitality and sustainability.



The Group focuses on developing, owning and managing ultra-premium mixed-use real estate in Asian gateway cities, featuring Grade A office, luxury retail, residential and hospitality products. Its mixed-use real estate footprint spans more than 850,000 sq. m., with flagship projects in Hong Kong, Singapore and Shanghai. Its properties hold industry-leading green building certifications and attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands.



The Group's Hong Kong Central portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. LANDMARK, the luxury shopping destination of the Hong Kong Central portfolio, is undergoing a three-year, US$1 billion expansion and upgrade, which aims to reinforce the portfolio as a world-class destination for luxury, retail, lifestyle and business. The Group has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore, mainly held through joint ventures, and a portfolio of retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing.



In Shanghai, the Group owns a 43% interest in a 1.7 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund. Due to complete in 2028, it will comprise Grade A offices, luxury and retail space, high-end waterfront residential apartments, hotels and convention and cultural facilities. Alongside LANDMARK, it forms part of the Group's CENTRAL Series of globally-recognised destinations for luxury and lifestyle experiences.



Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the equity shares (transition) category of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.



