Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’887 -0.1%  SPI 17’729 -0.1%  Dow 48’458 -0.5%  DAX 24’186 -0.5%  Euro 0.9336 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’721 -0.6%  Gold 4’302 0.5%  Bitcoin 71’916 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7960 0.1%  Öl 61.2 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Helvetia Baloise46664220Idorsia36346343Novartis1200526
Top News
KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA & Co.: Diese zehn Aktien sieht Wedbush zum Jahresende 2025 vorn
Aktien von Tilray, Aurora und Canopy Growth profitieren von politischer Fantasie in den USA
Broadcom steigert Umsatz und Ergebnis kräftig - Aktie dennoch im Minus
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.12.2025 22:53:41

Google Rolls Out Upgraded Gemini Deep Research And Opens Agent Access To Developers

Alphabet A
250.99 CHF 0.30%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Google announced a major upgrade to its Gemini Deep Research agent, which will soon appear in consumer-facing Gemini apps and is now available for developers.

The update coincides with the release of a new Interactions API that serves as a unified interface for interacting with Gemini models and agents. This API incorporates the newest model capabilities, including extended reasoning and advanced tool use, expanding far beyond basic text generation.

Google plans to broaden its library of built-in agents while enabling developers to build and integrate their own. Through a single API, developers can connect Gemini models, Google's internal agents, and custom-created agents within their applications. The first built-in agent available in preview is Gemini Deep Research, which third-party developers can now embed to perform "advanced autonomous research capabilities."

Powered by Gemini 3 Pro, the Deep Research agent is designed for long-running tasks that require context gathering, synthesis, and multilayered reasoning. The model autonomously formulates queries, evaluates results, identifies gaps, and continues searching as needed.

Google highlighted major improvements in web navigation, enabling the agent to dig deeper into sites and retrieve highly specific information. It has also scaled multi-step reinforcement learning to enhance search accuracy in complex information environments.

Tests show that the new Deep Research agent performs much better than the standard Gemini 3 Pro model, scoring higher on evaluations that check how well the program can think through hard problems, regarding deep online research, finding hidden or hard-to-spot information. These results show that the upgraded agent is much more equipped at handling complex and multi-step research tasks.

Developers can preview the upgraded capabilities today using Google AI Studio. Google confirmed that these enhanced research features will roll out "soon" across its consumer products, including the Gemini app, Google Search, and NotebookLM.

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?