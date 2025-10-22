Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’614 -0.1%  SPI 17’351 -0.1%  Dow 46’590 -0.7%  DAX 24’151 -0.7%  Euro 0.9240 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’639 -0.8%  Gold 4’096 -0.7%  Bitcoin 85’051 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7958 0.0%  Öl 63.9 3.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Nokia informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Kühne + Nagel International veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
IBM-Aktie fällt trotzdem kräftig: IBM überzeugt mit Gewinn- und Umsatzplus
SAP-Aktie fällt: SAP setzt in Q3 weniger um
Tesla-Aktie gibt nach: Musk-Konzern kann Gewinne in Q3 nicht steigern
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Alphabet A Aktie 29798540 / US02079K3059

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.10.2025 23:13:33

Google Achieves First Verifiable Quantum Advantage With Quantum Echoes Algorithm

Alphabet A
202.38 CHF 2.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Google (GOOG) announced a major quantum computing breakthrough with its newly developed Quantum Echoes algorithm, marking the first-ever verifiable quantum advantage, where a quantum computer outperforms even the fastest supercomputers with repeatable, confirmable results.

Published in Nature, the research demonstrates that Quantum Echoes, running on Google's Willow quantum chip, executes the out-of-order time correlator or OTOC algorithm 13,000 times faster than the best classical approach. This achievement represents a crucial step toward the first practical applications of quantum computing.

The Quantum Echoes algorithm works by sending a controlled signal into the quantum system, perturbing one qubit, and reversing the signal to capture an amplified "echo" through constructive interference. This design enables both precision and verifiability, essential for scalable quantum computation.

In collaboration with UC Berkeley, Google applied the technique to molecular studies using Nuclear Magnetic Resonance - NMR data, successfully modeling two molecules of 15 and 28 atoms. The results not only matched traditional NMR findings but also revealed new molecular details previously undetectable through classical methods.

UC Berkeley's Assistant Professor Ashok Ajoy noted that Google's Quantum Echoes could significantly enhance NMR spectroscopy, improving molecular modeling for drug discovery and advanced materials research.

The company views the milestone as a pivotal move toward real-world quantum applications, including chemistry, biology, and materials science. Google's next focus is achieving Milestone 3 on its quantum roadmap, building a long-lived logical qubit to support fault-tolerant, scalable quantum computing.

Wednesday GOOG closed at $252.53, up 0.47%, and currently trades after hours at $252.60, up 0.03% on the NasdaqGS.