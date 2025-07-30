Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

30 July 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 30 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 33,416 Highest price paid per share: 136.00p Lowest price paid per share: 134.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 135.5513p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,078,057 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,078,057) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 135.5513p 33,416

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 169 135.80 10:33:20 00347037420TRLO1 XLON 1066 135.40 10:33:35 00347037714TRLO1 XLON 67 135.00 10:33:39 00347037755TRLO1 XLON 400 135.00 10:33:39 00347037756TRLO1 XLON 400 135.00 10:33:39 00347037757TRLO1 XLON 239 135.00 10:33:39 00347037758TRLO1 XLON 115 135.00 10:35:27 00347039267TRLO1 XLON 442 135.00 10:35:27 00347039268TRLO1 XLON 570 134.80 10:41:04 00347043163TRLO1 XLON 575 135.00 10:57:29 00347052783TRLO1 XLON 534 135.20 11:05:10 00347053976TRLO1 XLON 311 134.80 11:54:44 00347055618TRLO1 XLON 55 134.80 11:54:44 00347055619TRLO1 XLON 147 135.40 11:58:14 00347055712TRLO1 XLON 291 135.40 11:58:14 00347055713TRLO1 XLON 6 135.20 11:58:14 00347055714TRLO1 XLON 538 135.20 11:58:14 00347055715TRLO1 XLON 63 135.00 11:58:14 00347055716TRLO1 XLON 822 135.40 11:59:05 00347055727TRLO1 XLON 27 135.20 12:07:34 00347055905TRLO1 XLON 500 135.20 13:10:44 00347057505TRLO1 XLON 38 135.20 13:10:44 00347057506TRLO1 XLON 38 135.20 13:10:44 00347057507TRLO1 XLON 533 135.40 13:13:44 00347057566TRLO1 XLON 46 135.40 13:13:44 00347057567TRLO1 XLON 9 135.40 13:13:44 00347057568TRLO1 XLON 228 135.40 13:13:49 00347057569TRLO1 XLON 296 135.40 13:13:49 00347057570TRLO1 XLON 570 135.40 13:17:31 00347057670TRLO1 XLON 577 135.60 14:06:35 00347059419TRLO1 XLON 820 136.00 14:27:15 00347060441TRLO1 XLON 554 135.80 14:27:15 00347060442TRLO1 XLON 316 135.80 14:27:36 00347060455TRLO1 XLON 251 135.80 14:27:36 00347060456TRLO1 XLON 567 135.80 14:35:01 00347060791TRLO1 XLON 553 135.60 14:35:01 00347060792TRLO1 XLON 19 136.00 15:19:02 00347063364TRLO1 XLON 534 136.00 15:34:40 00347064434TRLO1 XLON 557 135.80 15:34:51 00347064457TRLO1 XLON 12589 135.80 15:34:51 00347064458TRLO1 XLON 497 135.60 15:34:51 00347064459TRLO1 XLON 400 135.80 15:34:52 00347064460TRLO1 XLON 176 135.80 15:34:52 00347064461TRLO1 XLON 176 135.60 15:34:52 00347064462TRLO1 XLON 400 135.60 15:34:52 00347064463TRLO1 XLON 547 135.40 15:39:51 00347064659TRLO1 XLON 577 135.40 15:40:00 00347064662TRLO1 XLON 565 135.40 15:48:26 00347065026TRLO1 XLON 117 135.40 16:04:03 00347065826TRLO1 XLON 191 135.40 16:10:00 00347066234TRLO1 XLON 366 135.40 16:10:00 00347066235TRLO1 XLON 17 135.40 16:10:00 00347066236TRLO1 XLON 241 135.40 16:10:01 00347066237TRLO1 XLON 174 135.40 16:10:01 00347066238TRLO1 XLON 142 135.40 16:12:09 00347066418TRLO1 XLON 167 135.40 16:12:09 00347066419TRLO1 XLON 248 135.40 16:12:09 00347066420TRLO1 XLON 388 135.20 16:12:11 00347066425TRLO1 XLON 147 135.20 16:12:11 00347066426TRLO1 XLON 319 135.20 16:15:57 00347066752TRLO1 XLON 970 135.00 16:15:58 00347066753TRLO1 XLON 159 135.00 16:15:58 00347066754TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse