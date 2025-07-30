Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.07.2025 18:31:15

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.52 EUR -0.65%
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

30-Jul-2025 / 17:31 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

30 July 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

30 July 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

33,416

Highest price paid per share:

136.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

134.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

135.5513p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,078,057 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,078,057) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

135.5513p

 33,416

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

169

135.80

10:33:20

00347037420TRLO1

XLON

1066

135.40

10:33:35

00347037714TRLO1

XLON

67

135.00

10:33:39

00347037755TRLO1

XLON

400

135.00

10:33:39

00347037756TRLO1

XLON

400

135.00

10:33:39

00347037757TRLO1

XLON

239

135.00

10:33:39

00347037758TRLO1

XLON

115

135.00

10:35:27

00347039267TRLO1

XLON

442

135.00

10:35:27

00347039268TRLO1

XLON

570

134.80

10:41:04

00347043163TRLO1

XLON

575

135.00

10:57:29

00347052783TRLO1

XLON

534

135.20

11:05:10

00347053976TRLO1

XLON

311

134.80

11:54:44

00347055618TRLO1

XLON

55

134.80

11:54:44

00347055619TRLO1

XLON

147

135.40

11:58:14

00347055712TRLO1

XLON

291

135.40

11:58:14

00347055713TRLO1

XLON

6

135.20

11:58:14

00347055714TRLO1

XLON

538

135.20

11:58:14

00347055715TRLO1

XLON

63

135.00

11:58:14

00347055716TRLO1

XLON

822

135.40

11:59:05

00347055727TRLO1

XLON

27

135.20

12:07:34

00347055905TRLO1

XLON

500

135.20

13:10:44

00347057505TRLO1

XLON

38

135.20

13:10:44

00347057506TRLO1

XLON

38

135.20

13:10:44

00347057507TRLO1

XLON

533

135.40

13:13:44

00347057566TRLO1

XLON

46

135.40

13:13:44

00347057567TRLO1

XLON

9

135.40

13:13:44

00347057568TRLO1

XLON

228

135.40

13:13:49

00347057569TRLO1

XLON

296

135.40

13:13:49

00347057570TRLO1

XLON

570

135.40

13:17:31

00347057670TRLO1

XLON

577

135.60

14:06:35

00347059419TRLO1

XLON

820

136.00

14:27:15

00347060441TRLO1

XLON

554

135.80

14:27:15

00347060442TRLO1

XLON

316

135.80

14:27:36

00347060455TRLO1

XLON

251

135.80

14:27:36

00347060456TRLO1

XLON

567

135.80

14:35:01

00347060791TRLO1

XLON

553

135.60

14:35:01

00347060792TRLO1

XLON

19

136.00

15:19:02

00347063364TRLO1

XLON

534

136.00

15:34:40

00347064434TRLO1

XLON

557

135.80

15:34:51

00347064457TRLO1

XLON

12589

135.80

15:34:51

00347064458TRLO1

XLON

497

135.60

15:34:51

00347064459TRLO1

XLON

400

135.80

15:34:52

00347064460TRLO1

XLON

176

135.80

15:34:52

00347064461TRLO1

XLON

176

135.60

15:34:52

00347064462TRLO1

XLON

400

135.60

15:34:52

00347064463TRLO1

XLON

547

135.40

15:39:51

00347064659TRLO1

XLON

577

135.40

15:40:00

00347064662TRLO1

XLON

565

135.40

15:48:26

00347065026TRLO1

XLON

117

135.40

16:04:03

00347065826TRLO1

XLON

191

135.40

16:10:00

00347066234TRLO1

XLON

366

135.40

16:10:00

00347066235TRLO1

XLON

17

135.40

16:10:00

00347066236TRLO1

XLON

241

135.40

16:10:01

00347066237TRLO1

XLON

174

135.40

16:10:01

00347066238TRLO1

XLON

142

135.40

16:12:09

00347066418TRLO1

XLON

167

135.40

16:12:09

00347066419TRLO1

XLON

248

135.40

16:12:09

00347066420TRLO1

XLON

388

135.20

16:12:11

00347066425TRLO1

XLON

147

135.20

16:12:11

00347066426TRLO1

XLON

319

135.20

16:15:57

00347066752TRLO1

XLON

970

135.00

16:15:58

00347066753TRLO1

XLON

159

135.00

16:15:58

00347066754TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 397477
EQS News ID: 2177220

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service