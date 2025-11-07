Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’244 -0.5%  SPI 16’900 -0.5%  Dow 46’664 -0.5%  DAX 23’481 -1.1%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’562 -0.9%  Gold 4’005.9500 0.7%  Bitcoin 80’560 -1.4%  Dollar 1 -0.2%  Öl 64 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Heidelberg Materials-Aktie: Barclays Capital vergibt Bewertung
Aumovio-Aktie unter Druck: Deutliche Rückgänge im Geschäft -
UBS-Analyse: Barclays Capital verleiht UBS-Aktie Underweight in jüngster Analyse
Henkel vz-Aktie: Barclays Capital gibt Overweight-Bewertung bekannt
Zalando-Analyse: Barclays Capital verleiht Zalando-Aktie Equal Weight in jüngster Analyse
Suche...

John Wood Group Aktie 13192730 / GB00B5N0P849

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.11.2025 15:17:15

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Wood Group (John) plc

John Wood Group
0.24 EUR 6.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Wood Group (John) plc

07-Nov-2025 / 14:17 GMT/BST

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

(a) Full name of discloser:

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Wood Group (John) plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

 

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

06 November 2025

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

 

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

 

4 2/7 p ordinary

 

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

27,955,652

4.04%

 

 

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 

 

 TOTAL:

27,955,652

4.04%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

 

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

Price per unit

4 2/7 p ordinary

Sale

2,547,360

0.22 GBP

 

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

none

 

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

none

 

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

 

 

Date of disclosure:

07 November 2025
Contact name:

Shawn Acker
Telephone number*:

001-610-669-6713

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Category Code: RET - Wood Group (John) plc
TIDM:
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 407620
EQS News ID: 2226220

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Analysen zu John Wood Group Plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – mit Tim Schäfer

Ist der Hype um Abnehmspritzen wie bei Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly vorbei – oder stehen wir erst am Anfang einer langfristigen Revolution im Gesundheitswesen? 💉📉

Im heutigen Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia sprechen wir über die spannendsten Pharmawerte 2025. Neben den Abnehmspritzen blicken wir auch auf klassische Pharma-Giganten wie Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca und GSK. Tim analysiert Übertreibungen, Rücksetzer und langfristige Chancen für Buy-and-Hold-Strategien – mit Fokus auf Dividende, KGV und Krisenresistenz.

💬 Was ist vom Abnehmtrend langfristig zu halten?
💬 Welche Pharma-Aktien sind aktuell unterbewertet?
💬 Was spricht für konservative Dividendenwerte im Gesundheitssektor?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

15:20 Logo WHS Handelssysteme nach dem Baukastenprinzip – so einfach kann es sein - Livestream von der World of Trading in Frankfurt heute um 16:00 Uhr
09:16 Lage bleibt fragil
08:59 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison macht Kurse
07:47 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung hält an
06.11.25 Julius Bär: 21.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp
06.11.25 Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.11.25 Japans Aktienmarkt in neuem Glanz
04.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Richemont, Geberit
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’738.28 20.00 S2S3KU
Short 13’015.63 13.74 UBSIIU
Short 13’490.47 8.94 BWCSGU
SMI-Kurs: 12’243.91 07.11.2025 15:07:31
Long 11’746.18 19.84 SHFB5U
Long 11’479.31 13.98 ST7BKU
Long 10’959.34 8.78 BPOSGU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Volatus Aerospace Aktie News: Anleger schicken Volatus Aerospace am Donnerstagnachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Rüstungsaktien uneins: HENSOLDT erzielt nur etwas bessere Rendite - Rheinmetall baut Weltraumsateliten
Marvell-Aktie auf dem Radar: SoftBank plant grössten Deal der Halbleiterbranche
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE wird am Donnerstagnachmittag ausgebremst
Stahlgipfel in Berlin - so reagieren die Aktien von thyssenkrupp und Salzgitter
R&S-Aktie rutscht ab: Wachstumsambitionen wegen fehlender Installationskapazitäten reduziert
DHL-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Operativen Gewinn entgegen der Erwartungen gesteigert
DroneShield-Aktie weiter im Abwärtstrend: Monatsverlust wird noch grösser
Zurich-Aktie fällt aber: Starke Entwicklung in der Schaden- und Lebensversicherung

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/45: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/45. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
15:22 Neues Marine-Aufklärungsflugzeug in Deutschland angekommen
15:19 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 07.11.2025 - 15.15 Uhr
15:15 Ölpreise legen etwas zu
14:51 GNW-News: Aduro Clean Technologies unterzeichnet unverbindliche Absichtserklärung für Demonstrationsanlage in Europa
14:47 Aktien Frankfurt: Verluste - Sorgen wegen zu hoher Bewertungen im US-Tech-Sektor
14:35 ROUNDUP 2: Conti-Abspaltung Aumovio kämpft mit schwierigem Markt - Kursplus
14:30 100 Millionen und eigene Gesellschaft für Frauen-Bundesliga
14:28 Aktien New York Ausblick: US-Börsen angeschlagen - KI-Hype lässt Dampf ab
14:21 Arbeitsagentur erwartet Defizit - Rücklagen aufgebraucht
14:09 WOCHENAUSBLICK: Dax bleibt angeschlagen - Bilanzsaison bleibt im Fokus