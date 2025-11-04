Flextronics International Aktie 188067 / SG9999000020
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
04.11.2025 04:40:30
Flex , LG Electronics Partner To Develop Advanced Cooling Solutions For AI-Era Data Centers
(RTTNews) - Flex (FLEX) announced a strategic partnership with LG Electronics to co-develop integrated, modular cooling solutions tailored for the thermal demands of AI-driven data centers.
As data centers grow increasingly dense and power-intensive, advanced cooling technologies are essential for efficient heat dissipation. This collaboration combines Flex's expertise in liquid cooling systems, proprietary power products, and IT infrastructure with LG's cutting-edge air and liquid cooling technologies. These include CRAC and CRAH units, chillers, coolant distribution units (CDUs), and a comprehensive suite of thermal management and monitoring solutions, the company said,
Together, Flex and LG aim to deliver scalable, high-performance cooling systems that meet the evolving needs of next-generation data centers.
Nachrichten zu Flextronics International Ltd.
|
23.07.25
|Ausblick: Flextronics International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.25
|Ausblick: Flextronics International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)