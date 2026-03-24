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Estée Lauder Companies Aktie 99350 / US5184391044

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24.03.2026 03:53:16

Estée Lauder Confirms Talks With Puig On Potential Merger

Estée Lauder Companies
71.05 CHF 4.88%
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(RTTNews) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) confirmed that it is engaged in discussions with Puig regarding a potential business combination that could result in the merger of their businesses. At this stage, no final decision has been made and no agreement has been reached. The company emphasized that unless and until a formal agreement is signed, there can be no assurances about whether a deal will occur or what its terms might be.

EL closed on Monday's regular trading at $79.29, down $6.63 or 7.72%. In overnight trading, the stock edged slightly higher to $79.85, reflecting a modest gain of 0.71%

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23.03.26