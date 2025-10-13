Mitesco Aktie 118608327 / US60672T2069
13.10.2025 15:18:01
EQS-News: United Home Loans, LLC Engages Mitesco, Inc. for Advanced Digital Marketing Campaign
|
EQS-News: Mitesco, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Communications
VERO BEACH, FL - October 13, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - United Home Loans, LLC of Wilmington, Delaware (UHL) today announced that it has engaged Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI), through its Centcore Data Center division, to deliver a comprehensive digital advertising campaign utilizing advanced geofencing and retargeting technology during the upcoming eXp Realty Conference in Miami, Florida (October 19–23, 2025).
Under the engagement, Centcore will design, manage, and deploy integrated Facebook and Google campaigns aimed at connecting United Home Loans, LLC with thousands of real estate professionals attending the event. The initiative will include geofencing around the conference venue and key hospitality areas, paired with a post-event retargeting phase to continue engagement for 14 days following the conference.
“This project highlights how Centcore’s digital and data-driven capabilities can help clients like United Home Loans reach precise audiences and maximize marketing ROI,” said Brian Valania, General Manager of Centcore, a division of Mitesco, Inc. “We’re combining advanced analytics, creative execution, and infrastructure expertise to produce measurable outcomes for our clients while strengthening Centcore’s role in the growing digital marketing ecosystem.”
Key campaign elements include:
- Geofencing perimeter deployment around conference and high-traffic zones
Mitesco, through its Centcore division, continues to expand its footprint in digital marketing, analytics, and infrastructure services, providing data-center-driven solutions that power business growth across sectors including finance, healthcare, and real estate.
About Mitesco, Inc.
Mitesco (OTC: MITI) is a growth-oriented technology company focused on platforms that improve efficiency, access, and affordability. With deep experience in business transformation, the company deploys capital toward both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions that enhance shareholder value.
Investor Contact:
About Centcore Data Center
Centcore, a division of Mitesco, Inc., provides secure, scalable cloud services tailored to modern enterprise and public sector needs. Located in Melbourne, FL, Centcore is a trusted provider across industries, offering certified infrastructure and high-availability solutions. www.centcoreusa.com
Centcore Contact:
About Vero Technology Ventures
Vero Technology Ventures, the venture arm of Mitesco, Inc., invests in productivity-driven cloud technologies designed for business and government applications. Areas of focus include infrastructure, process automation, analytics, and data center tooling. Entrepreneurs seeking capital and collaboration are invited to connect at info@mitescoinc.com.
About United Home Loans, LLC of Wilmington, Delaware
United Home Loans, LLC of Wilmington, Delaware (UHL) is a full-service mortgage lender dedicated to simplifying the home financing process for clients across the United States. UHL offers a broad range of loan products including conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, and renovation loans. With a focus on service, transparency, and speed, the company provides tailored lending solutions that help homebuyers and real estate professionals achieve their goals with confidence. Learn more at www.unitedhomeloansusa.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, words such as: 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'aims,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'seeks,' 'assumes,' 'may,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' 'foresees,' 'forecasts,' 'predicts,' 'targets,' 'commitments,' and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution you that the foregoing may not include all the forward-looking statements made in this press release.
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Mitesco, Inc.
13.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
