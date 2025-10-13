Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.10.2025 15:18:01

EQS-News: United Home Loans, LLC Engages Mitesco, Inc. for Advanced Digital Marketing Campaign

EQS-News: Mitesco, Inc. / Key word(s): Communications
United Home Loans, LLC Engages Mitesco, Inc. for Advanced Digital Marketing Campaign

13.10.2025 / 15:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERO BEACH, FL - October 13, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - United Home Loans, LLC of Wilmington, Delaware (UHL) today announced that it has engaged Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI), through its Centcore Data Center division, to deliver a comprehensive digital advertising campaign utilizing advanced geofencing and retargeting technology during the upcoming eXp Realty Conference in Miami, Florida (October 19–23, 2025).

Under the engagement, Centcore will design, manage, and deploy integrated Facebook and Google campaigns aimed at connecting United Home Loans, LLC with thousands of real estate professionals attending the event. The initiative will include geofencing around the conference venue and key hospitality areas, paired with a post-event retargeting phase to continue engagement for 14 days following the conference.

“This project highlights how Centcore’s digital and data-driven capabilities can help clients like United Home Loans reach precise audiences and maximize marketing ROI,” said Brian Valania, General Manager of Centcore, a division of Mitesco, Inc. “We’re combining advanced analytics, creative execution, and infrastructure expertise to produce measurable outcomes for our clients while strengthening Centcore’s role in the growing digital marketing ecosystem.”

Key campaign elements include:

- Geofencing perimeter deployment around conference and high-traffic zones
- Real-time performance analytics for transparency and optimization
- Four-day live campaign followed by a 14-day retargeting program

Mitesco, through its Centcore division, continues to expand its footprint in digital marketing, analytics, and infrastructure services, providing data-center-driven solutions that power business growth across sectors including finance, healthcare, and real estate.

About Mitesco, Inc.

Mitesco (OTC: MITI) is a growth-oriented technology company focused on platforms that improve efficiency, access, and affordability. With deep experience in business transformation, the company deploys capital toward both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions that enhance shareholder value.

Investor Contact:
Jimmy Caplan
Email: jimmycaplan@me.com
Phone: 512.329.9505

About Centcore Data Center

Centcore, a division of Mitesco, Inc., provides secure, scalable cloud services tailored to modern enterprise and public sector needs. Located in Melbourne, FL, Centcore is a trusted provider across industries, offering certified infrastructure and high-availability solutions. www.centcoreusa.com

Centcore Contact:
Brian Valania
General Manager, Centcore Data Center
Phone: (610) 888-7509
Email: bvalania@centcoreusa.com

About Vero Technology Ventures

Vero Technology Ventures, the venture arm of Mitesco, Inc., invests in productivity-driven cloud technologies designed for business and government applications. Areas of focus include infrastructure, process automation, analytics, and data center tooling. Entrepreneurs seeking capital and collaboration are invited to connect at info@mitescoinc.com.

About United Home Loans, LLC of Wilmington, Delaware

United Home Loans, LLC of Wilmington, Delaware (UHL) is a full-service mortgage lender dedicated to simplifying the home financing process for clients across the United States. UHL offers a broad range of loan products including conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, and renovation loans. With a focus on service, transparency, and speed, the company provides tailored lending solutions that help homebuyers and real estate professionals achieve their goals with confidence. Learn more at www.unitedhomeloansusa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, words such as: 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'aims,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'seeks,' 'assumes,' 'may,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' 'foresees,' 'forecasts,' 'predicts,' 'targets,' 'commitments,' and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution you that the foregoing may not include all the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current plans, assumptions, beliefs, and expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside of the Company's control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability to obtain additional financing; the risk that commenced and threatened litigation may result in material judgments against the Company; and other risks and uncertainties included in the Company's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K and in other filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, available at www.sec.gov.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Mitesco, Inc.

13.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Mitesco, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US60672T2069
EQS News ID: 2212136

 
End of News EQS News Service

2212136  13.10.2025 CET/CEST

