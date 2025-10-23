Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.10.2025 14:42:03

EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND awarded bronze medal in EcoVadis sustainability rating

SAF-HOLLAND
15.13 CHF -7.04%
EQS-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Sustainability
SAF-HOLLAND awarded bronze medal in EcoVadis sustainability rating

23.10.2025 / 14:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAF-HOLLAND awarded bronze medal in EcoVadis sustainability rating

 

Bessenbach, October, 23 2025. SAF-HOLLAND SE, one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, has been awarded the bronze medal by EcoVadis for its sustainability performance for the first time. EcoVadis is one of the leading international agencies for assessing the sustainability performance of companies and its medals are awarded to companies that are leaders in sustainability.

In the assessment process, SAF-HOLLAND achieved an overall score of 68 points, placing it among the top 35% of the more than 150,000 companies analyzed. EcoVadis particularly highlights comprehensive concepts in the areas of labor and human rights and sustainable procurement. In the latter, SAF-HOLLAND ranks among the top 2% in the industry. In addition, EcoVadis recognizes the expansion of climate reporting to include Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions as an important step forward.

SAF-HOLLAND understands sustainability as a holistic aspect that includes ecological and social responsibility along the entire value chain. Building on this, the company's “drive2030” strategy pursues the goal of taking a leading role in the transformation of mobility and shaping the path to a sustainable future together with its customers.

 

Contact:

Dana Unger      

VP Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Phone: +49 6095 301 949

dana.unger@safholland.de

 

Alexander Pöschl 

Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Phone: +49 6095 301 117

alexander.poeschl@safholland.de

 

Michael Schickling

Senior Manager Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications

Phone: +49 6095 301 617

michael.schickling@safholland.de

 

 

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. An average of around 5,700 dedicated employees worldwide generated sales of EUR 1,877 million in 2024.

The product range includes axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels and coupling systems for trucks, trailers, and semi-trailers as well as brake and EBS systems. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND also develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety, and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. With the brands SAF, Holland, Haldex, Assali Stefen, KLL, Neway, Tecma, V.Orlandi and York, the Group achieved strong market positions in the top three positions in the most important regions worldwide in 2024.

SAF-HOLLAND supplies manufacturers in the original equipment market on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to manufacturers’ service networks and wholesalers as well as to end customers and service centers via an extensive global distribution network.

SAF-HOLLAND SE is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX (ISIN: DE000SAFH001). Further information is available at www.safholland.com.


23.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstrasse 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Phone: +49 6095 301-949
E-mail: ir@safholland.de
Internet: www.safholland.com
ISIN: DE000SAFH001
WKN: SAFH00
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2217748

 
End of News EQS News Service

2217748  23.10.2025 CET/CEST

