EQS-News: naoo launches Profile Grid – Swiss app reaches next milestone in the social media race

EQS-News: naoo AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

naoo launches Profile Grid – Swiss app reaches next milestone in the social media race



12.08.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media Release



naoo launches Profile Grid – Swiss app reaches next milestone in the social media race

The new Profile Grid displays all posts permanently in a clear gallery format

Creators benefit from greater visibility, clear structure, and stronger follower engagement

Businesses present their offerings and content directly in the naoo profile

naoo combines grid, gamification, geolocation and naoo-Points reward system into a unique user experience

Zurich, August 12, 2025 – The Swiss social app naoo is today rolling out a major new feature: a dedicated Profile Grid in every user profile, where all posts are displayed in a visually clear gallery format – similar to other social media platforms. The new function brings clarity, structure, and lasting visibility.

The feature effectively complements the unique selling points that define naoo social media, such as the naoo-Points reward system that systematically rewards all users for their activity and contributions.

Gregor Doser, Managing Director DACH at naoo and Chief Commercial Officer of Kingfluencers explains: "A visual grid is something you might know from other platforms – but at naoo it has a completely different impact: it amplifies our unique features with gamification and local offers. Creators don’t just get a permanent gallery for their content – they get an interactive shop window that rewards fans, integrates brands, and makes places tangible.”

Some of the biggest creators from the naoo and Kingfluencer universe had requested such a feature to showcase their content in a stronger, more long-term, and more curated way. For these influencers and the entire community, the new Profile Grid therefore represents a real step forward. Content becomes easier to discover, and users get a complete picture of a profile at a glance – whether it’s fashion, food, music, or sports. The Profile Grid makes it possible to dive deep into a profile’s content and gain a lasting impression.

The new Profile Grid reinforces naoo’s core logic: bringing structure to content that’s more than just snapshots. Stories, recommendations, or locally relevant posts get a permanent place in the grid, making profiles clearer, more relevant, and more impactful. The Profile Grid also creates ideal conditions for making typical naoo features like map integration, interaction, and naoo-Points rewards systems even more visible and tangible.

The history of social networks shows how central visual structure is to a platform’s identity. Facebook transformed perception with the feed, Instagram with the grid. naoo now combines both principles – enriched with its own distinctive elements such as gamification, points, rewards, and local connections – to create a new user experience that goes beyond classic social media. The new Profile Grid is a key part of that: bringing order to content, depth to interaction, and impact to every action.

About naoo

naoo AG operates a next-generation social media platform that connects people based on their interests and preferences, offering a unique user experience through gamification and personalized content. With its naoo-Points and rewards system, naoo incentivizes user engagement and allows users to benefit from their activity on the platform. naoo’s business customers can publish offers on the platform tailored to the individual needs of the users and motivate them to visit their business locations by awarding naoo points. These points can be redeemed for various rewards, providing added value for both users and business partners. The naoo app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, naoo AG is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (Ticker Symbol: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329). For more information: https://www.naoo.com

About Kingfluencers

Kingfluencers AG is the leading Swiss influencer and social media marketing agency, headquartered in Zurich, and part of the naoo Group. Since 2016, the company has established itself as a key partner for brands seeking to implement authentic and effective digital campaigns, combining performance marketing with powerful storytelling across all relevant channels. With a strong network of 3,800 influencers in Switzerland and Germany, an in-house campaign platform, and a results-oriented, data-driven approach, Kingfluencers has delivered over 2,100 successful campaigns across DACH. In 2025, Kingfluencers became part of the naoo group, focused on building the future of Swiss social media and beyond.

Contact Details

Contact for Media and Investors

Karl Fleetwood

Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer

karl.fleetwood@naoo.com

Users and Community

Benjamin Duthaler

Head of Community Management

benjamin.duthaler@naoo.com