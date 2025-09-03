Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Innovative Designs Aktie 1692654 / US45772B1061

03.09.2025 15:05:41

EQS-News: Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) Passes $2 Million Revenue Mark and Announces Over 100% Projected Increase in Fiscal Q3 Sales vs Previous Year With 4th Consecutive Quarter of Profitability

Innovative Designs
0.25 USD 20.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing
Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) Passes $2 Million Revenue Mark and Announces Over 100% Projected Increase in Fiscal Q3 Sales vs Previous Year With 4th Consecutive Quarter of Profitability

03.09.2025 / 15:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Patented Vacuum Cell Insulation Gaining Acceptance as Great Option to Meet New Home Building Codes and Requirements

  • $2M Revenue Total Reached in August for First Time in Company History.
  • Over 100% Increase in Revenue Projected for Fiscal Third Quarter.    
  • Profitability Now Extends for the Last 4 Trailing Quarters.
  • Balance Sheet Improvements via Rising Cash Collections.
  • Long Term & Convertible Debt Eliminated with Over $85,000 Paid Off.
  • No New Stock Issued to Satisfy Debt and No New Private Placements.

PITTSBURGH, PA - September 3, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) is now able to project its revenue growth for the fiscal 3rd quarter of 2025, ending on July 31st, will total over $600,000 (more than a 100% increase over the fiscal 3rd quarter of 2024). Additionally, in the month of August, IVDN surpassed the $2 million revenue mark for its fiscal 2025 year. The milestone will continue the Company's profitability, which now extends to 4 consecutive quarters. Management expects to file a finalized financial report ahead of the September 15th SEC posting requirement.

In addition to the record setting revenue results and profitability this year, Innovative Designs is becoming a financially stronger entity with other significant balance sheet improvements. The Company has now paid off its long term and convertible debt obligations with over $85,000 in debt satisfied and without issuing any new shares for this purpose. Management is committed to maintaining a low share structure for IVDN which currently stands at only about 38 million shares outstanding and a 17 million public float. 

The debt resolution has been made possible by our rising revenue stream and increasing accounts receivables collections which have also significantly boosted on-hand cash reserves. For this reason, IVDN is no longer seeking private placement investments and recommends that interested persons make their stock purchases in the open market.

Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO of Innovative Designs, stated, “We are proud to have reached the $2 million revenue mark for the first time in IVDN history and we can still extend this record to another new high point in Q4. Our superior Insultex House Wrap® is continuing to be discovered by more homebuilders and remodelers who are recognizing its clear advantages for the current building codes and the more demanding insulation requirements that exist today. We expect to file our official fiscal third quarter financial report on time with finalized numbers. The improved Company balance sheet, thanks to our successful debt resolution initiative, is also contributing to help us reach our objective of increasing shareholder value for all IVDN investors.  We expect to see increasing of the company going forward.” 

Continued demand for Innovative Designs Insultex House Wrap® is being driven by new government building codes specifying continuous insulation and exterior R-Value requirements. To support this growth rate, the Company is currently working to increase "Insultex House Wrap® production levels from our US-based facilities in Massachusetts and other locations. Additional Insultex House Wrap® certifications are also being pursued to increase product suitability to a larger and wider range of customers. 

For new construction, our patented and unique evacuated cell Insultex House Wrap®, adds an R-6 moisture barrier membrane that does not need additional insulation boards or other support as with other products from competitors. This makes Insultex House Wrap® the best overall insulation house wrap choice available on the market today. For full product specifications and details visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com.

About Innovative Designs, Inc.

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex House Wrap®  and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com and http://www.idigear.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:
Innovative Designs, Inc.
Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO
412-799-0350
Riccellijjr@insultexhousewrap.com
http://www.insultexhousewrap.com


News Source: Innovative Designs Inc.

03.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Innovative Designs Inc.
United States
ISIN: US45772B1061
EQS News ID: 2192680

 
End of News EQS News Service

2192680  03.09.2025 CET/CEST

