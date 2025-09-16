EQS-News: Innovative Designs, Inc. (IVDN) Reports 120% Increase in Fiscal Q3 Sales vs Previous Year With 4th Consecutive Quarter of Profitability

EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Patented Vacuum Cell Insulation Seeing Rising Demand and Expected to Jump Further with Federal Reserve Interest Rate Cuts

120% Increase in Fiscal Q3 Revenues vs. Previous Year.

$2M Revenue Total Reached in August for First Time in Company History.

Profitability Now Extends to 4 Trailing Quarters.

Production Increases and New Certifications Being Pursued.

Cash Reserves Boosted via Significantly Improved AR Collections.

Sales Growth Surge Anticipated With Coming Interest Rate Cutting Cycle.

PITTSBURGH, PA - September 16, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) has filed its financial report for the fiscal 3rd quarter of 2025, ending on July 31st, with a total of $612,636 in revenues (120% increase over the fiscal 3rd quarter of 2024). For the past nine months revenues totaled $1,952,921 (203% increase over the same period in 2024). Additionally, in the month of August, IVDN surpassed the $2 million revenue milestone for its fiscal 2025 year. Consequently, the Company’s cash reserves have risen to over $532,000 thanks in part to an improved accounts receivable rate, shortened to just 39.8 days.

Innovative Designs’ Insultex House Wrap® is gaining more recognition and applications in the homebuilding and remodeling market as more users continue to learn of its significant advantages and cost savings over competitive insulation products today. To support the rising demand, IVDN is moving to improve its production rate and delivery times with increased capacity from multiple locations. IVDN is also actively pursuing new product certifications to make Insultex House Wrap® available and applicable to a wider range of users.

Much of our sales success can be credited to Michigan-based distributor Built Link Solutions, LLC which has become highly adept at identifying and educating homebuilding market customers across the US on the benefits of using Insultex House Wrap®. Randy Kimbler of Built Link Solutions stated, “We have seen an extremely positive response to Insultex House Wrap® wherever we go and all it takes to get new customers on board with this very valuable product is to educate them on the facts of how it works better than all other options and why. We have been running some attractive special offers in September to help customers meet their year-end needs." The response to these offers has been so positive that we are now planning a complementary program for the upcoming start of the new year as well.

Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO of Innovative Designs, commented, “We are very encouraged by the continued growth of our customer base and sales results so far, but we have much bigger plans for expansion of our marketing for Insultex House Wrap® in the quarters ahead. One additional factor that we foresee to significantly spur greater sales and earnings growth is the anticipated interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. With the start of an interest rate cutting cycle right at this time, there should be a commensurate surge in the homebuilding industry which will mean even more opportunity for our growing Insultex House Wrap® sales programs. We are also moving forward to secure important new product certifications so that more customers can begin using this superior product in projects of all sizes and scopes.”

Demand for Innovative Designs Insultex House Wrap® is being driven by new government building codes specifying continuous insulation and exterior R-Value requirements. For new construction, our patented and unique evacuated cell Insultex House Wrap®, adds an R-6 moisture barrier membrane that does not need additional insulation boards or other support as with other products from competitors. This makes Insultex House Wrap®, the best overall insulation house wrap choice available on the market today. For full product specifications and details visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com.

About Innovative Designs, Inc.

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex House Wrap® and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com and http://www.idigear.com

CONTACT:

Innovative Designs, Inc.

Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO

412-799-0350

Riccellijjr@insultexhousewrap.com

http://www.insultexhousewrap.com

Built Link Solutions, LLC

Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development

616-443-3200

RandyK@BuiltLinkSolutions.com

