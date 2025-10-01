Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Immunic Aktie 47368242 / US4525EP1011

01.10.2025 12:30:03

EQS-News: Immunic to Participate in Scientific and Investor Conferences in October

Issuer: Immunic AG / Key word(s): Conference
Immunic to Participate in Scientific and Investor Conferences in October

01.10.2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Immunic to Participate in Scientific and Investor Conferences in October

NEW YORK, October 1, 2025 – Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following scientific and investor conferences in October:

  • October 4-7: UEGW 2025 – United European Gastroenterology Week. Immunic’s R&D team will attend this conference in Berlin, Germany. Data on IMU-856, an orally available and systemically acting small molecule modulator that targets SIRT6 (Sirtuin 6), will be presented in an oral presentation, a publication, and an ePoster, all of which will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.

 

  • Title: IMU-856, an Orally Available Epigenetic Modulator of Barrier Regeneration, Showed Positive Effects on Gut Hormone Levels in Celiac Disease Patients in a Phase 1 Clinical Study
  • Presenting Author: Amelie Schreieck, Ph.D., Senior Manager Biomarker Development at Immunic
  • Presentation Number: OP053
  • Publication Number: AS-UEG-2025-01463
  • Session Title: Molecular medicine: Understanding the mechanism allows therapy
  • Session Date: Monday, October 6, 2025
  • Session Time: 8:30 - 9:30 am CEST (2:30 - 3:30 am ET)
  • Location: Room A3

 

  • Title: Biomarkers of Extracellular Matrix Remodeling Reflect Pharmacodynamic Effects of IMU-856, an Oral Epigenetic Modulator of Barrier Regeneration
  • Presenting Author: Marta Sorokina Alexd?ttir, Ph.D., Scientist, Nordic Bioscience
  • ePoster Number: PP0290
  • Session Title: Posters 3: SMALL INTESTINAL
  • Session Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025
  • Session Time: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm CEST (3:00 - 11:00 am ET)
  • Location: Science Lounge

 

  • October 5-8: 17th International Congress of the International Society of Neuroimmunology (ISNI). Evelyn Peelen, Ph.D., Head of Research at Immunic, will present data on Immunic’s orally available lead-asset, nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), in a poster presentation at this conference in Chiba, Japan. The poster will be accessible on the "Events and Presentations" section of Immunic's website at: https://ir.imux.com/events-and-presentations.

 

  • Title: Nurr1 Activator Vidofludimus Calcium Exhibits Signs of Neuroprotection in Preclinical Models
  • Presenting Author: Evelyn Peelen, Ph.D., Head of Research at Immunic
  • Abstract ID: 213
  • Session Title: Poster Session 2
  • Session Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
  • Session Time: 6:20 - 7:40 pm JST (5:20 - 6:40 am ET)
  • Location: Room 101B-105

 

  • October 9: Roth’s 4th Annual Healthcare Opportunities Conference. Daniel Vitt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immunic, will participate in a panel discussion at this conference in New York. Dr. Vitt and Glenn Whaley, Chief Financial Officer of Immunic, will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Roth representative or Jessica Breu at: jessica.breu@imux.com.
    • Panel 4: Next Wave of Innovation in Underserved Indications
    • Panel Time: 2:00 - 2:55 pm ET
    • Location: Presidents' Ballroom

 

 

About Immunic, Inc.

Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, for which top-line data is expected to be available by the end of 2026. It has already shown therapeutic activity in phase 2 clinical trials in patients suffering from relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and progressive multiple sclerosis. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). IMU-856, which targets the protein Sirtuin 6 (SIRT6), is intended to restore intestinal barrier function and regenerate bowel epithelium, which could potentially be applicable in numerous gastrointestinal diseases, such as celiac disease as well as inflammatory bowel disease, Graft-versus-Host-Disease and weight management. IMU-381, which currently is in preclinical testing, is a next generation molecule being developed to specifically address the needs of gastrointestinal diseases. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com. 

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash and cash runway, expected timing, development and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to management’s and employee’s participation in scientific and investor conferences. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, increasing inflation, tariffs and macroeconomics trends, impacts of the Ukraine – Russia conflict and the conflict in the Middle East on planned and ongoing clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, any changes to the size of the target markets for the company’s products or product candidates, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic’s intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned “Risk Factors,” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and in the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all of the contents of this press release.


Contact Information

Immunic, Inc.
Jessica Breu
Vice President Investor Relations and Communications
+49 89 2080 477 09
jessica.breu@imux.com

US IR Contact
Rx Communications Group
Paula Schwartz
+1 917 633 7790
immunic@rxir.com

US Media Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Caitlin Kasunich
+1 212 896 1241
ckasunich@kcsa.com


Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

