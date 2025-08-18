Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'034 -0.3%  SPI 16'717 -0.3%  Dow 44'946 0.1%  DAX 24'302 -0.2%  Euro 0.9430 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'421 -0.5%  Gold 3'341 0.2%  Bitcoin 93'386 -1.4%  Dollar 0.8079 0.2%  Öl 65.8 -0.5% 
Meistgesucht
UBS Nestlé Roche Novartis Swiss Re Rheinmetall Zurich Insurance Novo Nordisk
18.08.2025 15:04:21

EQS-News: GeoVax to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 20, 2025

EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
GeoVax to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 20, 2025

18.08.2025 / 15:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company to Provide Key Updates on GEO-MVA and Its Mpox Vaccine Development Program

ATLANTA, GA - August 18, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multi-antigen vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. This live, interactive online event will provide existing shareholders and the investment community an opportunity to hear directly from the Company’s Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, and engage in a real-time Q&A session.

Mr. Dodd will present from 3:40 PM to 3:50 PM Eastern Time, discussing recent progress and upcoming milestones related to GeoVax’s GEO-MVA, a next-generation MVA-based Mpox/smallpox vaccine positioned to support global preparedness and stockpile strategies. GeoVax recently received favorable Scientific Advice (SA) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), potentially allowing for a significant acceleration of the regulatory approval timeline for GEO-MVA.

The Company will also highlight how its MVA platform and U.S.-based continuous cell line manufacturing position GeoVax to address critical gaps in vaccine supply diversification, pandemic readiness, and biosecurity.

Register here to attend the conference and receive event updates: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717088&tp_key=22f1f30884&sti=govx 

Participants may submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask them live during the presentation. A replay will be made available following the event on www.EmergingGrowth.com and the Emerging Growth YouTube channel: YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax is also developing a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox and, based on recent regulatory guidance, anticipates progressing directly to a Phase 3 clinical evaluation, omitting Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Company Contact:
info@geovax.com
678-384-7220

Media Contact:
Jessica Starman
media@geovax.com 


News Source: GeoVax, Inc.

18.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GeoVax, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US3736782000
EQS News ID: 2185330

 
End of News EQS News Service

2185330  18.08.2025 CET/CEST

