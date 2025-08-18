EQS-News: GeoVax to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 20, 2025

EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

GeoVax to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on August 20, 2025



18.08.2025 / 15:04 CET/CEST

Company to Provide Key Updates on GEO-MVA and Its Mpox Vaccine Development Program

ATLANTA, GA - August 18, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multi-antigen vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. This live, interactive online event will provide existing shareholders and the investment community an opportunity to hear directly from the Company’s Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, and engage in a real-time Q&A session.

Mr. Dodd will present from 3:40 PM to 3:50 PM Eastern Time, discussing recent progress and upcoming milestones related to GeoVax’s GEO-MVA, a next-generation MVA-based Mpox/smallpox vaccine positioned to support global preparedness and stockpile strategies. GeoVax recently received favorable Scientific Advice (SA) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), potentially allowing for a significant acceleration of the regulatory approval timeline for GEO-MVA.

The Company will also highlight how its MVA platform and U.S.-based continuous cell line manufacturing position GeoVax to address critical gaps in vaccine supply diversification, pandemic readiness, and biosecurity.

Register here to attend the conference and receive event updates: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717088&tp_key=22f1f30884&sti=govx

Participants may submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask them live during the presentation. A replay will be made available following the event on www.EmergingGrowth.com and the Emerging Growth YouTube channel: YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax is also developing a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox and, based on recent regulatory guidance, anticipates progressing directly to a Phase 3 clinical evaluation, omitting Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Company Contact:

info@geovax.com

678-384-7220

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@geovax.com

