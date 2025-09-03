Geovax Labs Aktie 11240714 / US3736782000
03.09.2025 15:05:01
EQS-News: GeoVax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
|
EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Financial
Company to Provide Key Updates on GEO-MVA, GEO-CM04S1, and Gedeptin® Programs
ATLANTA, GA - September 3, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multi-antigen vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, will present a company overview and host investor meetings during the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, September 8-10, 2025. A webcast of Mr. Dodd’s presentation will be available beginning at 7:00 am ET on Monday, September 8, during which he will discuss recent progress and upcoming milestones across GeoVax’s pipeline, including:
The Company will also highlight how its MVA platform and U.S.-based continuous cell line manufacturing position GeoVax to address critical gaps in vaccine supply diversification, pandemic readiness, and biosecurity.
Following is the webcast link for the event: https://journey.ct.events/view/40d09ded-caa5-44ff-baf7-10795e9d5386
Institutional investors wishing to attend the conference and schedule meetings with GeoVax leadership should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.
About GeoVax
GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax is also developing a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox and, based on recent EMA regulatory guidance, anticipates progressing directly to a Phase 3 clinical evaluation, omitting Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.
Company Contact:
Media Contact:
News Source: GeoVax, Inc.
03.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GeoVax, Inc.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US3736782000
|EQS News ID:
|2192676
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2192676 03.09.2025 CET/CEST
