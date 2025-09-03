Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Geovax Labs Aktie 11240714 / US3736782000

03.09.2025 15:05:01

EQS-News: GeoVax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
GeoVax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

03.09.2025 / 15:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company to Provide Key Updates on GEO-MVA, GEO-CM04S1, and Gedeptin® Programs

ATLANTA, GA - September 3, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multi-antigen vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, David Dodd, will present a company overview and host investor meetings during the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, September 8-10, 2025.  A webcast of Mr. Dodd’s presentation will be available beginning at 7:00 am ET on Monday, September 8, during which he will discuss recent progress and upcoming milestones across GeoVax’s pipeline, including:

  • GEO-MVA, a next-generation MVA-based Mpox/smallpox vaccine positioned to support global preparedness and stockpile strategies, and recently receiving favorable Scientific Advice (SA) from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
  • GEO-CM04S1, the Company’s multi-antigen COVID-19 vaccine currently being evaluated in three Phase 2 clinical trials across various patient populations, including immunocompromised individuals and healthy adults.
  • Gedeptin®, the Company’s gene-directed enzyme prodrug therapy for solid tumors, including an upcoming Phase 2 trial in head and neck cancer.

The Company will also highlight how its MVA platform and U.S.-based continuous cell line manufacturing position GeoVax to address critical gaps in vaccine supply diversification, pandemic readiness, and biosecurity.

Following is the webcast link for the event: https://journey.ct.events/view/40d09ded-caa5-44ff-baf7-10795e9d5386

Institutional investors wishing to attend the conference and schedule meetings with GeoVax leadership should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax is also developing a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox and, based on recent EMA regulatory guidance, anticipates progressing directly to a Phase 3 clinical evaluation, omitting Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com

Company Contact:
info@geovax.com
678-384-7220

Media Contact:
Jessica Starman
media@geovax.com 


News Source: GeoVax, Inc.

03.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GeoVax, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US3736782000
EQS News ID: 2192676

 
End of News EQS News Service

2192676  03.09.2025 CET/CEST

