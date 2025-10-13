EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek expands non-operated Powder River Basin investment

EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Salt Creek expands non-operated Powder River Basin investment



13.10.2025

Salt Creek expands non-operated Powder River Basin investment

USD 40 million investment in 2026

Production expected in summer of 2026

Salt Creek Oil & Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, will participate in another non-operated development program with a well-established operator in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. Salt Creek will participate in a total of 9 Niobrara wells and will invest around USD 40 million. The wells are expected to start production in the summer of 2026.



In total Salt Creek’s non-operated investment in the Powder River Basin will now amount to approximately USD 220 million. In 2022, Salt Creek had announced a joint development in the Powder River Basin with an initial investment volume of USD 65 million which was followed by a second joint venture in the second half of 2022 totaling 31 wells.



The drilling program underpins Deutsche Rohstoff’s 2026 guidance, which assumes a similar level of revenue and EBITDA as in fiscal year 2025.

Mannheim, 13 October 2025

For the definition of the term EBITDA, we refer to the homepage of Deutsche Rohstoff AG at

