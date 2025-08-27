Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.08.2025 13:29:33

EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM with stable business in the first half of 2025

EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
CHEPLAPHARM with stable business in the first half of 2025

27.08.2025 / 13:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Revenue increases by +12% compared to the second half of 2024 to €813.4 million (H2 2024: €727.0 million)
  • EBITDA increases by +24% compared to the second half of 2024 to €337.6 million (H2 2024: €272.1 million)
  • EBITDA margin remains at an industry-leading level of 42%
  • Number of employees grows to 789, an increase of 8% (H1 2024: 730)
     


The globally active CHEPLAPHARM Group, a world leader in the acquisition of original preparations from the research-based pharmaceutical industry, was able to stabilise its business in the first half of 2025. Following a challenging 2024 financial year, the company responded with a transformation program. Compared to the second half of 2024, the key financial figures have stabilised: revenue rose by 12% to €813.4 million and EBITDA by 24% to €337.6 million.

The operational challenges of the 2024 financial year were primarily attributable to the dynamic growth of recent years and the associated increase in the complexity of the product portfolio. In response, CHEPLAPHARM has been working consistently since the beginning of this year to implement a transformation program aimed at improving its processes and optimising its operational business in the long term.

The financial figures for the first half of 2025 published today show a stabilisation in business compared to the second half of 2024. Revenue is up 12% to €813.4 million (H2 2024: €727.0 million) and EBITDA rose by 24% to €337.6 million (H2 2024: €272.1 million) compared to the last six months of 2024. The EBITDA margin is 42%, which remains at an industry-leading level. Compared to the still relatively strong first half of 2024, revenue increased by 1% in the reporting period (H1 2024: €807.7 million), while EBITDA declined by 14% (H1 2024: €392.0 million).

‘We were able to significantly stabilise our business in the first half of the year. After a challenging 2024, especially in the second half of the year, this is an important signal and shows that our transformation program is taking effect and that we are on the right track,’ says CHEPLAPHARM Co-CEO Sebastian Braun. ‘Since the beginning of the year, we have been working with a renowned consulting firm to improve our processes, particularly in the areas of supply, integration and sales to put CHEPLAPHARM back on track for growth.’
 

Dr Kia Parssanedjad, CFO of CHEPLAPHARM, adds: "The progress made as part of our transformation program and the visible stabilisation of our operating performance have also been positively received by the capital market. This has recently enabled us to place a new bond with a volume of €750 million. The transaction was oversubscribed several times and enables us to redeem some of our medium-term maturities early and increase our financial flexibility. Now we need to continue consistently along the path we have chosen and thus lay the foundation for further growth."

CHEPLAPHARM's core business is the acquisition of established branded drugs. This rapidly growing market offers the company many attractive acquisition opportunities for the future. ‘With the transformation program, we are preparing for the next phase of growth, in which we want to take advantage of these acquisition opportunities again,’ says CHEPLAPHARM CEO Sebastian Braun, looking ahead to the future.
 

As a profitable company, CHEPLAPHARM continues to be an attractive employer. The number of employees rose by 60 new colleagues over the last twelve months in a tight labour market characterised by a shortage of skilled workers. At the end of June 2025, the CHEPLAPHARM Group employed a total of 789 people worldwide, representing an increase of 8% compared to 30 June 2024, when 730 people were employed by the CHEPLAPHARM Group.

 


About CHEPLAPHARM

CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs around 800 people worldwide.

Please refer to www.cheplapharm.com for additional information.

Press office:

CHEPLAPHARM | Ziegelhof 24 | 17489 Greifswald | press(at)cheplapharm.com

 


27.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cheplapharm AG
Ziegelhof 24
17489 Greifswald
Germany
Phone: 03834 3914 O
E-mail: info@cheplapharm.com
Internet: www.cheplapharm.com
ISIN: DE000CHP2222
WKN: CHP222
EQS News ID: 2189450

Notierung vorgesehen
 
End of News EQS News Service

2189450  27.08.2025 CET/CEST

