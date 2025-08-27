|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
27.08.2025 13:29:33
EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM with stable business in the first half of 2025
|
EQS-News: CHEPLAPHARM AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
The operational challenges of the 2024 financial year were primarily attributable to the dynamic growth of recent years and the associated increase in the complexity of the product portfolio. In response, CHEPLAPHARM has been working consistently since the beginning of this year to implement a transformation program aimed at improving its processes and optimising its operational business in the long term.
Dr Kia Parssanedjad, CFO of CHEPLAPHARM, adds: "The progress made as part of our transformation program and the visible stabilisation of our operating performance have also been positively received by the capital market. This has recently enabled us to place a new bond with a volume of €750 million. The transaction was oversubscribed several times and enables us to redeem some of our medium-term maturities early and increase our financial flexibility. Now we need to continue consistently along the path we have chosen and thus lay the foundation for further growth."
As a profitable company, CHEPLAPHARM continues to be an attractive employer. The number of employees rose by 60 new colleagues over the last twelve months in a tight labour market characterised by a shortage of skilled workers. At the end of June 2025, the CHEPLAPHARM Group employed a total of 789 people worldwide, representing an increase of 8% compared to 30 June 2024, when 730 people were employed by the CHEPLAPHARM Group.
CHEPLAPHARM is a family-owned company with headquarters in Greifswald. For over 20 years, the company has been very successful in taking over well-known and well-established medicines from the research-based pharmaceutical industry and transferring them to an existing global network of partners for production and distribution. In this way, CHEPLAPHARM ensures the continuous supply of these medicines to patients worldwide. In addition to its headquarters in Greifswald, CHEPLAPHARM operates further sites in France, Japan, Russia and Switzerland. The company employs around 800 people worldwide.
Please refer to www.cheplapharm.com for additional information.
Press office:
CHEPLAPHARM | Ziegelhof 24 | 17489 Greifswald | press(at)cheplapharm.com
27.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cheplapharm AG
|Ziegelhof 24
|17489 Greifswald
|Germany
|Phone:
|03834 3914 O
|E-mail:
|info@cheplapharm.com
|Internet:
|www.cheplapharm.com
|ISIN:
|DE000CHP2222
|WKN:
|CHP222
|EQS News ID:
|2189450
|Notierung vorgesehen
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2189450 27.08.2025 CET/CEST
