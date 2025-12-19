EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Sale of the SAP Tower in Eschborn

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal

19.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt, 19 December 2025 – Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has notarised the sale of the SAP Tower in Eschborn to an international investor as part of an asset deal. The closing is planned for January 2026. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The state-of-the-art building complex is located at Frankfurter Strasse 1-3 in Eschborn, in an excellent location with excellent transport links to Frankfurt city centre and the Rhine-Main metropolitan region. It is a single-tenant property, completed in 2018 and part of the Branicks Group portfolio since 2020. The building has a total rental area of 9,100 square meters and an car park with 302 parking spaces and is fully let.

About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.7 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

