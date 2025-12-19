BRANICKS Group Aktie 22161657 / DE000A1X3XX4
19.12.2025 07:00:03
EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Sale of the SAP Tower in Eschborn
|
EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
Branicks Group AG: Sale of the SAP Tower in Eschborn
Frankfurt, 19 December 2025 – Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has notarised the sale of the SAP Tower in Eschborn to an international investor as part of an asset deal. The closing is planned for January 2026. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
The state-of-the-art building complex is located at Frankfurter Strasse 1-3 in Eschborn, in an excellent location with excellent transport links to Frankfurt city centre and the Rhine-Main metropolitan region. It is a single-tenant property, completed in 2018 and part of the Branicks Group portfolio since 2020. The building has a total rental area of 9,100 square meters and an car park with 302 parking spaces and is fully let.
About Branicks Group AG:
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.
The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).
The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.
For more details, go to www.branicks.com
PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Stephan Heimbach
Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1569
pr@branicks.com
IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
19.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2248358
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2248358 19.12.2025 CET/CEST
