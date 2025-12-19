Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
BRANICKS Group Aktie 22161657 / DE000A1X3XX4

19.12.2025 07:00:03

EQS-News: Branicks Group AG: Sale of the SAP Tower in Eschborn

BRANICKS Group
1.61 CHF 0.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Disposal
Branicks Group AG: Sale of the SAP Tower in Eschborn

19.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Branicks Group AG: Sale of the SAP Tower in Eschborn

Frankfurt, 19 December 2025 – Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has notarised the sale of the SAP Tower in Eschborn to an international investor as part of an asset deal. The closing is planned for January 2026. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The state-of-the-art building complex is located at Frankfurter Strasse 1-3 in Eschborn, in an excellent location with excellent transport links to Frankfurt city centre and the Rhine-Main metropolitan region. It is a single-tenant property, completed in 2018 and part of the Branicks Group portfolio since 2020. The building has a total rental area of 9,100 square meters and an car park with 302 parking spaces and is fully let.

About Branicks Group AG:
Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2025, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.7 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).

The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.

For more details, go to www.branicks.com

PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Stephan Heimbach

Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1569

pr@branicks.com

 

IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:

Jasmin Dentz

Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Fon +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@branicks.com

 


19.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492
Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399
E-mail: ir@branicks.com
Internet: www.branicks.com
ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2248358

 
End of News EQS News Service

2248358  19.12.2025 CET/CEST