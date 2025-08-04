EQS-News: Biotest AG receives a request from Grifols S.A. to convene an extraordinary general meeting

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter

Biotest AG receives a request from Grifols S.A. to convene an extraordinary general meeting



04.08.2025 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Biotest AG receives a request from Grifols S.A. to convene an extraordinary general meeting

Management Board examines whether the request meets the legal requirements

Proposed resolution on the conversion of Biotest AG into Biotest GmbH & Co. KGaA

Dreieich, 4 August 2025. Biotest AG hereby announces that its majority shareholder, Grifols S.A., Barcelona, Spain, submitted a request to the Management Board on July 31, 2025, initially via electronic communication and subsequently in writing on August 1, 2025, to convene an extraordinary general meeting to resolve on the change of legal form of Biotest AG from a stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft, AG) into a partnership limited by shares (Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, KGaA). The Supervisory Board was immediately informed of the receipt of this request.

According to the proposal, a limited liability company (GmbH), to be renamed Biotest Management GmbH, shall join the company as the general partner with unlimited liability. Following the change of legal form, the company shall operate under the name Biotest GmbH & Co. KGaA. The proposal further provides that shareholders’ participation in Biotest GmbH & Co. KGaA shall correspond to their existing shareholding in Biotest AG at the time of the transformation, and that the preferential rights attached to the preferred shares shall remain unchanged in structure and scope.

The Management Board is currently reviewing whether the request submitted by Grifols S.A. meets the requirements set out in Section 122 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) for convening an extraordinary general meeting, and whether it will support the proposed resolution or submit an alternative proposal.

Should the request meet the relevant legal requirements, the Management Board will convene an extraordinary general meeting and inform shareholders in due time.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,500 employees worldwide. Since May 2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols Group, based in Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).

Biotest AG will now also be publishing official press releases via X. You can find us at: https://twitter.com/BiotestAG

IR contact

Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit)

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ir@biotest.com

PR contact

Miriam Oehme

Phone: +: +49 -152 07016 992

Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities’ ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate