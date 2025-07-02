Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-News: Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution

EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution

02.07.2025 / 18:08 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

PRESS RELEASE

Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution

  • Distribution of € 0.04 per preference share for the year 2024
  • Broad majority in the vote in line with the management's proposals


Dreieich, 02 Juli 2025. At the Annual General Meeting on Juli 2, 2025, the shareholders of Biotest AG resolved to distribute a dividend of € 0.04 per preference share for the year 2024. A total of 71,8 % of the share capital was represented. The resolution on the appropriation of net profit was passed with 99.79% approval.

The shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the 2024 financial year by a large majority. All resolutions on the other items on the agenda submitted for resolution were also passed by a large majority in accordance with the management's proposals.

The Annual General Meeting speech by Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf, CEO of Biotest AG, is available at Annual General Meeting 2025 Shareholders' Meeting 2025.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,600 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols Group, based in Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).

IR contact

Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit)

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
Mail: ir@biotest.com

 

PR contact

Miriam Oehme

Phone: +49 -152 07016992
Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities’ ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

 

 


02.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Biotest AG
Landsteinerstraße 5
63303 Dreieich
Germany
Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0
E-mail: ir@biotest.com
Internet: www.biotest.com
ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201
WKN: 522723, 522720
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2164354

 
End of News EQS News Service

2164354  02.07.2025 CET/CEST