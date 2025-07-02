|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
02.07.2025 18:08:14
EQS-News: Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution
|
EQS-News: Biotest AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
PRESS RELEASE
Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution
The shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the 2024 financial year by a large majority. All resolutions on the other items on the agenda submitted for resolution were also passed by a large majority in accordance with the management's proposals.
The Annual General Meeting speech by Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf, CEO of Biotest AG, is available at Annual General Meeting 2025 Shareholders' Meeting 2025.
About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,600 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols Group, based in Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).
IR contact
Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit)
Phone: +49-6103-801-4406
PR contact
Miriam Oehme
Phone: +49 -152 07016992
Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com
Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities’ ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate
Disclaimer
02.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Biotest AG
|Landsteinerstraße 5
|63303 Dreieich
|Germany
|Phone:
|0 61 03 - 8 01-0
|E-mail:
|ir@biotest.com
|Internet:
|www.biotest.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005227235, DE0005227201
|WKN:
|522723, 522720
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2164354
|
2164354 02.07.2025 CET/CEST