EQS-News: Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution

02.07.2025 / 18:08 CET/CEST

Biotest AG: Annual General Meeting approves dividend distribution

Distribution of € 0.04 per preference share for the year 2024

Broad majority in the vote in line with the management's proposals



Dreieich, 02 Juli 2025. At the Annual General Meeting on Juli 2, 2025, the shareholders of Biotest AG resolved to distribute a dividend of € 0.04 per preference share for the year 2024. A total of 71,8 % of the share capital was represented. The resolution on the appropriation of net profit was passed with 99.79% approval.

The shareholders approved the actions of the members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the 2024 financial year by a large majority. All resolutions on the other items on the agenda submitted for resolution were also passed by a large majority in accordance with the management's proposals.

The Annual General Meeting speech by Dr. Jörg Schüttrumpf, CEO of Biotest AG, is available at Annual General Meeting 2025 Shareholders' Meeting 2025.

About Biotest

Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,600 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May 2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols Group, based in Barcelona, Spain (www.grifols.com).

IR contact

Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit)

Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ir@biotest.com

PR contact

Miriam Oehme

Phone: +49 -152 07016992

Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities’ ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201

Preference shares: securities’ ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235

Listing: Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate